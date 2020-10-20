When laboratory research came to a grinding halt this spring, some faculty shifted their research operations to tackle COVID-19, including a professor currently working on a vaccine.
Suresh Mittal, a professor of comparative pathology, has made progress in developing a vaccine that uses a common cold-like adenovirus as a vehicle of transmission. This is the same type of immunization that many vaccine frontrunners have been developing, from the University of Oxford to Johnson and Johnson.
Mittal is testing the vaccine on small animals by analyzing how effective the antibodies generated by the vaccine kill the virus. So far, the results have been promising, Mittal said.
“If I have the permission, I will get the vaccine which I have in my lab right now,” Mittal said. “Based on the animal data, I know that the vaccine will work out.”
The Purdue Institute of Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease, also known as PI4D, has played a key role in coordinating funding resources and arranging lab facilities for COVID-19 research. Thomas Sors, the assistant director of the institute, has helped assist faculty like Mittal in performing COVID-19 related work.
“We’re limited at Purdue with how we can translate, how we can move these innovations forward,” Sors said. “We collected and pooled knowledge (and) resources to help anybody that was doing COVID-related work at Purdue.”
One of the challenges researchers have faced is the need for a strong immune response in people due to the lack of previous exposure, Mittal said. Adenoviral vector vaccines induce a strong response by transporting genetic cargo into cells to generate antibodies that will fight the virus.
Mittal received a five-year $3.86 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to actualize this technology in collaboration with researchers at Pennsylvania State University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This type of vaccine has been in development for decades but there has yet to be one available to the public, according to the CDC. A study by the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases reported that preexisting immunity to adenovirus vectors could impair vaccine efficacy.
Mittal is using nonhuman adenoviral vectors to circumvent preexisting adenoviral immunity. Many companies are experimenting with different types of adenoviruses.
Mittal said vaccines may start coming out on the market as early as next year and would be given to essential workers before the general public.
Sors stressed that infectious diseases will only continue to propagate, and it is prudent for research institutes to prepare for future diseases.
“It’s COVID today, but remember it was Zika yesterday, and the day before it was MERS, and the day before it was SARS, and the day before it was swine virus,” Sors said. “This is going to continue happening and the reason why PI4D was essentially made was so that we can be prepared.”