Seniors Jaret Carpenter and Janae' Moffitt of the track and field team have been named Purdue's recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, the Big Ten Conference has announced.
Carpenter and Moffitt's careers conclude with their names found throughout the Purdue cross country and track and field record books, according to a press release.
The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded annually at each university to the student-athlete demonstrating the greatest proficiency in scholarship and athletics.
"I'd like to congratulate Janae' and Jaret on their award recognition," Purdue coach Norbert Elliott said. "This recognition is emblematic of their character, not only in athletics but also in the classroom."
Carpenter is the 15th member of the Purdue men's track and field program and seventh cross country runner to earn the award, while Moffitt is the seventh woman from the track and field squad to be recognized.
Additionally, 2020 marks the third time in school history that the track and field team has received both male and female awards, joining 1995 and 2016.
Carpenter turned in a record-setting senior season, which began in the fall with the cross country team. He finished 10th overall at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, the best finish by a Boilermaker since 1949, and became the 10th All-American in program history, including the second since 1987.
He was named the Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Year, the second time a Purdue runner has earned the award. Carpenter also was recognized with USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, All-Big Ten First Team and Academic All-Big Ten accolades and earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
A Wayzata, Minnesota, native, Carpenter was one of two Boilermakers to break the school record in the indoor mile, with his time of 4:02.65 ranking No. 2 in program history. Additionally, he ran the third-fastest 10,000-meter NCAA Regional time in team history (30:15.3) and the third-fastest 8,000-meter Big Ten Championship time (24:03.5).
In his career, Carpenter owns three school records, two set indoors (2019) and one outdoors (2018), and is in the top-six in program history in 10 total events. He also collected outdoor All-America honors in 2018, in addition to the 2019 cross country recognition, according to the release.
Moffitt also concluded a historic career with a championship-caliber senior campaign in the high jump. She won her fourth overall Big Ten title and third indoors, becoming the third woman in conference history to win three or more indoor high jump titles. Moffitt qualified for her fifth NCAA Championships, where she was seeded seventh in the nation.
She was named to the All-Big Ten Team for the seventh time in her career and collected first team honors for the fourth time.
A native of Marion, Indiana, Moffitt is No. 3 in Purdue history in the indoor high jump with a mark of 1.84 meters, set in 2017, and she is tied for No. 4 in the outdoor high jump with a jump of 1.82 meters, which she achieved three times.
This year, she broke the meet record in the high jump at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, with a mark of 1.81 meters on Jan. 17 in Iowa City, Iowa.