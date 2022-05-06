Ascension St. Vincent and Purdue University announced plans to build a neighborhood hospital in the Discovery Park District at Purdue, adjacent to campus.
Ascension St. Vincent has purchased seven acres of land from the university at the northeast corner of Airport Road and Highway 231, according to a news release Friday. The facility will bring inpatient and emergency care within the city of West Lafayette for the first time. Key features of the project include:
Eight private inpatient medical beds
Eight Emergency Department treatment rooms
CT and other imaging services
Laboratory services
Modern architecture
Convenient parking
State-of-the-art consumer-focused technology, including telemedicine
This neighborhood hospital is the first development of what will become a larger medical complex at the campus that will focus mainly on outpatient care.
“Our expansion in West Lafayette comes at a time when access to convenient health care options is more important than ever,” Jonathan Nalli, chief executive officer of Ascension St. Vincent Indiana, said in the release. “We are responding to the community’s need for new ways to access high-quality care in a way that fits into everyday life.”
Neighborhood hospitals bridge a persistent gap, offering quick service and serving as a middle ground between larger hospitals and urgent care centers. Inpatient hospital stays have become less common, and neighborhood hospitals provide convenient alternatives that are close to home and smaller, with accessible surface parking, shorter wait times and lower costs.
Ascension St. Vincent will assume possession of the site in late spring of 2022. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the addition of a new medical facility is an important piece of the growing Discovery Park District.
“When we first envisioned this new live, work, play district, access to health facilities was among the priorities,” Daniels said in the release. “Ascension St. Vincent has stepped up to provide this much-needed new option for residents of our entire region.”
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said in the release, “The city of West Lafayette has been working toward bringing expanded medical services to the area for several years. Our growing permanent resident and student population has demonstrated the need for a comprehensive health facility in a convenient and accessible location.”
This project follows the announced expansion of the Ascension St. Vincent 86th Street Campus in Indianapolis, which consists of a dedicated brain and spine hospital, the relocation of Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital with the addition of 109 new, private neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) rooms, and a new parking garage.