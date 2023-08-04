The Purdue board of trustees approved the construction of Hillenbrand South, an eight-story, 896 bed dorm that will cost $149 million.
Construction for this project will begin in March 2024 and plans to open for students in the 2026 fall semester.
300 seats will also be added to the Hillenbrand Dining Court to accommodate this increase in student housing, totaling to 778 seats in the dining hall.
“This new residence hall will help address the on-campus housing demand and existing wait list,” said Jay Wasson, vice president for physical facilities and public safety.
The Data Mine, the Hillenbrand learning community, will have an expanded academic area in Hillenbrand South.
“We will be able to, at the time of completion, be able to provide a 35% increase for student housing availability on campus since 10 years ago,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said, “which is slightly higher than the undergraduate growth over the same period.”
In previous trustee meetings, there had been discussion about revamping the Meredith residence hall to add more bed space, similarly to the Freida and Winifred Parker halls.
“One of the issues with Meredith is we would have to displace a large number of beds. We don't want to give up any beds,” said Gary Lehman, chairman of the physical facilities committee. “In Hillenbrand, we're not giving up any beds in order to build more beds. So the transition is much quicker and that played a very big role in our decision.”
While the university has seen greater demand for housing for off-campus students, this residence hall is geared toward first-year students.
“We recently surveyed students and 85% of (off-campus students) said if there were more rooms available, they’d rather be on campus,” Malcolm DeKryger, the compensation committee’s chair, said. “Students do better on average when they’re on campus, so I’m extremely excited about this.”
Nursing and Pharmacy Education building
The trustees also approved a $160 million, 186,000 square foot building for the School of Nursing and the College of Pharmacy.
Located across from Lilly Hall, the new nursing and pharmacy education building will provide animal research space and support space for procedural and behavioral testing and other teaching spaces.
“The one health, whether it is animal health, plant health or human health, looms large in the future of this great institution,” Chiang said.
The grounds service building is in the current planned area for the new education building, so it will be demolished in order to make room for it.
Other related, aged buildings will be demolished alongside the grounds building, including Johnson Hall of Nursing, the Life Science Animal Building and the Veterinary Laboratory Animal Building.
Construction is set to begin September 2024 and end October 2026.
Purdue Airport terminal
A new $11.8 million terminal will be built to the west of the existing terminal in the Purdue airport to include restrooms, waiting area, a baggage claim, ticketing and passenger screening, according to the meeting agenda packet.
“We have pretty good roads, but we do not have good air traffic from here to Chicago or here to Indianapolis,” trustee Sonny Beck said. “It’s going to cost the university some money, but so do new roads, so do new sewer systems.”
With the construction of this terminal, Chiang said there have been conversations about bringing back commercial flights to the local airport.
The new terminal is being built largely to accommodate new Transportation Security Administration regulations since the last time Purdue’s airport saw commercial flight in 2004, according to Wasson.
Construction is set to begin in May 2024 and will be completed a year later.
“The past 20 minutes could be one of the most expensive 20 minutes in board history,” Chiang said as the board members laughed. “Between the new student dorm at $149 (million), the new nursing pharmacy education building as $160 million, plus a few others.
“About $350 million, over 20 minutes. We're very proud of our investment for the future of Boilermakers, for our students’ education and residential learning environment here at Purdue.”
Purdue University Indianapolis
After the separation of Purdue University Indianapolis and Indiana University Indianapolis in June, Chiang and the trustees approved allowing current faculty to retain all faculty and staff positions when the split happens on July 1 next year.
“We have been hard at work, including on the academic side, making sure that there's not only a smooth transition, but also a vibrant opening of aperture of future opportunities,” Chiang said.
Once the split occurs, 70 to 80 tenured or tenure track professors will be transferred out of IU departments to teach Purdue classes.
“We will be providing the same rank, title, compensation, normal teaching assignment within the discipline and normal research resources as they stand today,” Chiang said. “ All of the above will remain the same, come July 1.”
Purdue Global Law School
The Purdue Global trustees approved changing Purdue Global’s law school name from Concord Law School to the Purdue Global Law School, effective in November.
One of the reasons this change is happening now is because Purdue Global itself recently underwent a brand change, and the trustees believe this is the best time to align the law school with the Purdue brand.
“We think that having this Purdue global name more prominent in our name and our logo will work out to our benefit long term,” said Martin Pritikin, dean and vice president of the law school.
Currently, Concord is an unaccredited law school, so law students cannot take the Indiana bar exam. Only California allows Concord law graduates to take its bar.
The name change will meet an expectation of the Indiana Supreme Court, which is reviewing a bar licensure petition to allow the online law school’s graduates to be eligible to sit for the Indiana bar exam and become licensed to practice law in the state.
“One of the conditions is they're going to want us to change our name,” Pritikin said. “They want the Purdue name more prominent as the school name because they want to highlight the Indiana connection.”
The Purdue Board of Trustees was the final “seal of approval” for this change.
“It is exciting and important to welcome, officially, a law school to the Purdue family, front and center,” Chiang said.
Shealy Hall renovations
A $2.05 million renovation project was approved to replace the roof of Shealy Hall in the Windsor residence hall.
The roof, which was originally installed in 1936, needs replacing to fix leaking and deterioration that has required constant maintenance.
This construction is set to begin in May 2024 and will end in Oct. 2024.
Phi Gamma Delta purchase
Purdue will sell 0.14 acres of land to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for $860,000. The fraternity currently resides at 640 North Russell St., and Purdue is selling it the land at 600 North Russell St.
- Additional reporting by James Kling, staff reporter