Barstool pulled its Harry’s Chocolate Shop Shirt from its website Friday after being accused of committing trademark infringement.
The product has been pulled!#TakeAStand #PowerToThePeople #SupportSmallBusiness #ProtectTheBrand #BestBarHarrys #Trademarked pic.twitter.com/LAw9vB8P92— University Bookstore (@PurdueBookstore) March 25, 2022
The merchandise, a gray T-shirt that says Harry’s Chocolate Shop across the chest over a with a mustached skeleton holding two ice cream cones, was first posted by Barstool IU, which started a ‘#BarstoolBestBar collab shirts’ with a bracket for the best bars, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Purdue University Book Store, the exclusive retailer for Harry’s Chocolate Shop merchandise according a UBS tweet, responded to Barstool Purdue's initial tweet promoting the shirt.
This is illegal trademark infringement. Harry's is a trademark and licensed Mark and has not been approved. Please remove this product from your site, refund any purchases, and destroy any product already produced.— University Bookstore (@PurdueBookstore) March 22, 2022
UBS also said in the Twitter thread that Harry's attorneys are already involved.
Jeff Sieber, the General Manager of the bookstore, said in an email Wednesday that Barstool had not received permission from Harry’s or UBS, the exclusive manufacturer and partner, to use Harry's name and likeness.
“We never received a call or email,” Sieber said. “We'd be open to co-branding with Barstool - or any company for that matter - but there's a process where both parties approve the artwork and royalties paid for the use of their property.
“We've asked them, through multiple channels, to please remove the product from their site.”
In response to Barstool, UBS made a shirt called "Harry's Chocolate Shop Trademark Tee" with the registered trademark symbol on it. UBS promoted the shirt in a reply to a tweet asking for them to create a similar design.
Rip off the rip off? Nah, ours turned out pretty cool too... https://t.co/tgFyu9B4X8 pic.twitter.com/QipQc1KioI— University Bookstore (@PurdueBookstore) March 25, 2022
Jeff Sieber, the general manager of UBS, didn't respond to Friday email for comment about the trademark t-shirt.