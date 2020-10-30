When the Indiana Debate Commission invited professor Nadia Brown to be the moderator of Indiana’s final gubernatorial debate, she was apprehensive.
This would be her first time moderating a debate. And when she, a Black woman, has been vocal about her political beliefs in the past, she says racist vitriol has been the response.
The professor of African American studies and political science accepted the role, hoping facts would overshadow negative perceptions of her.
“I know that I am standing on scholarship, on studies of academic work,” she added. “These are not my opinions. I am impartial as a political scientist, and I go where the facts are. These questions were based on real-world truths.
“It is not me as a Black woman speaking; it is me as a Black scholar.”
Republican incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater debated from separate rooms at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, in WFYI-TV Studios in downtown Indianapolis.
Brown said she researched the candidates beforehand and met with each of them 15 minutes before the debate. The professor and the debate commission reviewed, drafted, and narrowed down questions about various issues submitted by Hoosiers all over Indiana. The candidates were chosen in rotating orders based on random name draws; after each response, the remaining two candidates had 30 seconds for a rebuttal.
Among the most pertinent questions of the night were the candidates’ plans on legalizing medical marijuana and cannabis, promoting racial justice in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, and decreasing infant mortality and maternal death rates, which are particularly high for Black mothers and babies.
“I was prepared for some really nasty, racist things to come my way,” Brown said, referring to what viewers from around the state might say to her. “Particularly when one of the questions revolved around the Black Lives Matter movement and the question on reproductive justice mentioned high infant mortality rates and maternal deaths for Black women.”
On the topic of racial justice, all of the candidates promised change. Both Myers and Rainwater support the decriminalization of cannabis and removing people of color who were arrested for marijuana charges from prison.
“We know African Americans and Caucasians use substances at about the same rate, but we don’t get arrested at the same rate,” said Myers, who is Indiana’s first Black gubernatorial nominee for a major party. “(African Americans) get arrested four or five times (more than whites).”
Rainwater said the government “overstepping its bounds” disproportionately affects minorities. He called for complete deregulation and decriminalization of marijuana.
Holcomb said he will not transcend federal regulations that criminalize marijuana.
“I don’t have the luxury of picking and choosing which laws to legalize at the state level while they are illegal at the federal level,” Holcomb said. “I’m not opposed to researching this, but it needs to be done before we respond in an intelligent way.”
Both Rainwater and Myers refuted Holcomb’s call for more research by pointing out that marijuana is legal in 34 other states that researched it properly. Holcomb insisted that Indiana must go through the right process and not “look the other way and break the law” as he says other states have.
Speaking about how to combat police brutality, Myers called for body cameras and dashcams on every officer and in every vehicle, bias training for all officers, and punishment for violent officers. He said the majority of police officers do their jobs correctly, but their reputations are hurt by the small percentage of those who don’t follow policy.
To improve infant and maternal health, Rainwater advocated for removing government regulations that he claims limit economic opportunity. Myers called out Holcomb for not signing legislation drafted by Democratic State Sen. Jane Breaux, the assistant minority floor leader in the Indiana Senate, that would provide public funding to eliminate maternity health deserts and enhance services.
“Other states have succeeded; why not Indiana?” Myers asked. Holcomb claimed programs and policies he implemented are working, lowering these mortality rates to record levels.
The candidates’ branding remained consistent through the debate. Holcomb staked his reputation on measures he has implemented to tackle various issues, claiming they were working and would continue to improve Hoosiers’ lives with another four-year term.
Myers accused the state government of not giving Hoosiers the support they need under “sixteen years of failed Republican governors,” citing statistics about the large number of Hoosiers still in need of financial aid. Rainwater accused Holcomb of wasting taxpayer money with no real progress and lambasted big government policies for limiting economic opportunities.
“Are you [the people] experiencing government by your consent, and are you better off for it than you were four years ago?” Rainwater said in a 30-second closing statement. “We as Hoosiers have to decide if we want big government or our individual freedoms back.”
“My number one issue will always be public safety, and under that umbrella we will have public health, criminal justice reforms, things that will keep Hoosiers safe,” Myers said during his time. “I make no apology for that. I’m a physician and former state health commissioner. I understand the connection between the environment and health care, and we can make them work together if we have change in the statehouse."
“The biggest issue is how are we able to skill up our workforce?” Holcomb said. “The scale and pace of change due to technology is faster than it’s ever been. I look forward to another four years and will work hard to earn your vote.”