Purdue University announced Thursday that it will close its West Lafayette COVID-19 testing center and vaccine clinic, located in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center, as of 4 p.m. May 13.
Testing for employees and students who are symptomatic or need a test for university-related travel purposes will be available through the Center for Healthy Living and Purdue Student Health Center, respectively, according to a news release. Students, faculty and staff will be responsible for any costs not covered by insurance of any testing they schedule through the CHL or PUSH. All other testing (including dependents) should be completed through community testing resources such as local pharmacies or health-care providers as well as using at-home tests.
The Purdue community can continue to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters through May 13. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available through the CHL and PUSH as of May 14.
Beginning May 14, the Protect Purdue Health Center will transition to providing support resources for students, bridging testing and clinical care from PUSH or other health care providers with other university resources such as isolation/quarantine housing and the office of dean of students. Students will be able to contact PPHC by emailing pphc@121.health. Faculty and staff seeking support for COVID-19 will need to work with their primary care provider or the CHL.
The campus community is now 90% vaccinated and, according to Protect Purdue medical experts, its overall immunity exceeds 92%.