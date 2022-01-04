A former Purdue freshman and his father have sued Purdue after the student, citing religious reasons, refused random Covid testing protocols in place for students who were not vaccinated.
Kyle A. Eller and his father, Timothy A. Eller, both of Duncannon, Pennsylvania, filed the lawsuit Monday against Purdue's trustees.
Kyle Eller, listed in the Purdue directory as a liberal arts student, attended Boiler Gold Rush in August and emailed officials when he arrived on campus that he was opting out of Covid protocols "due to religious objections." Eller's emails did not outline details of what those religious objections were.
Court documents include copies of email exchanges with Student Health Services, dean of students and Protect Purdue staff; Eller argues that Purdue officials do not have the authority under Indiana law to mandate the vaccine and testing protocols and "deprived Kyle of his statutory rights and ability to obtain an education."
After Eller did not submit to three requests for random testing, he was suspended immediately Oct. 29 until August 2022.
The lawsuit asks for nearly $27,000 for tuition and off-campus living costs, punitive damages and for the student's record to be cleared.