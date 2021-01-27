Purdue will hold three mandatory Reading Days throughout the Spring 2021 semester in an attempt to alleviate student stress and overall workload.
The fall semester brought an unprecedented amount of stress for students, many of whom experienced burnout as Purdue switched to virtual learning and amended the break schedules to control the spread of COVID-19. The University implemented an optional Reading Day to address that issue on Nov. 4.
This semester, Reading Days are included in the semester’s academic calendar, but will not be treated as University holidays, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said. The Reading Days are Feb. 17, Mar. 18 and Apr. 13.
“Campus will remain open and students are expected to remain on campus. However, no classes (undergraduate, graduate, professional, residential, fully online) will be in session,” Doty said. “The intent is to give instructors and students a brief respite from instruction to permit them to focus on their preparation and overall well-being.”
Mili Jha is a junior in the College of Liberal Arts and an undergraduate representative on the Education Policy Committee, a part of University Senate. Jha said she felt that the need for mandatory Reading Days this semester was felt not just by students, but also by faculty.
“I think all of our faculty representatives understood how important it was to students to have that day off in the fall, so it was an important talking point for the spring schedule,” Jha said. “That’s how we decided (to recommend) three days sort of split out for the spring semester.”
Jha said that careful thought was put into when the Reading Days would occur, as their goal was to not cause COVID-19 spikes with the brief breaks.
“Something that was a discussion was picking out what day of the week the Reading Day should be,” Jha said. “It sort of kept turning a weekend into a long weekend and possibly leaving campus, and that negatively impacted the entire campus in terms of COVID (spread). So, the Reading Days are in the middle.”
Hannah Darr, a senior studying in the College of Health and Human Sciences and the vice president of Purdue Student Government, has been a part of the Education Policy Committee for three years. Darr said that with help of the Academic Progress and Records subcommittee, the spring calendar was revised and discussed. The final proposal was approved to send to the University Senate, which decided to implement it in the spring.
“I think that people saw just how tough the fall semester was on students and that having no breaks was pretty difficult on students mental health wise,” Darr said. “They also talked about maybe having some opportunities on campus for engagement, maybe some service opportunities or just fun student events.”
Darr said that while there has been confusion on the exact nature of Reading Days, they are meant as a complete break for students and no classes should be meeting on those specified dates.
“I know there definitely has been some confusion because some students have said ‘My instructor said we won’t meet in person, but we’ll meet online,’” Darr said. “That concern was brought up and the administration was very firm that no classes are supposed to meet.”
PSG sent students an email Sunday night detailing its unofficial reporting mechanism. Students can report instructors who don’t follow the Reading Day schedule to studentgovernent@purdue.edu. They can also report instructors to the Office of the Dean of Students, to “make note of any course/professor that does not recognize the ... Reading Days,” the email said.