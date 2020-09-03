For the co-owner of Harry’s Chocolate Shop, the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its fall sports season is merely a continuation of the struggles that businesses have been facing since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.
“You had a mandated shutdown in the spring as you were heading into the busiest time of the year,” Mary Cook said, referring to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s March 23 decision to shutter businesses to in-person dining. “Will it affect my bottom line without having a football season? Yes.”
But football, according to Cook, is only “the tip of the iceberg.”
Cook views the canceled football season as a symptom of a larger issue with sweeping coronavirus restrictions imposed by politicians and health authorities. The decisions, she said, have been made without any discussion or input from community members or individuals.
“Our local health officials will not discuss the science,” she said. “It’s the same thing with the Big Ten. They made a decision. They’re on top.”
To Cook, the conference and officials have essentially said, “Here you are: take it,” without compromising.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Jeremy Adler said the restrictions are necessary for the community’s safety.
“It is important to understand that the health department is taking these steps now to prevent a significant increase in COVID-19 in our community and help keep these businesses open,” Adler said in an email. “If COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we believe one of the first steps the governor will take would be reducing capacity further or even closing these establishments like earlier this year.”
Cook also cited the lack of solid progress toward reopening as a major issue both for her business and for the nonexistent football season.
“All these decisions made one at a time, here and there — the things that had to be done are done,” she said. “They’re behind us. But we don’t seem to really be going forward in this area.”
The owner of The Pint bar in West Lafayette believes that, football or not, revenue will be hard to garner in the current climate.
“The simple reality is that when we’re talking about operating at 50% capacity, and we’re talking about social distancing,” Patrick Hagmaier said. “There’s no way, even if we did something else, that we’d be able to achieve the same numbers (as in previous years).”
Hagmaier is keenly aware of the financial impact the Purdue football season has on businesses like his, likening its importance to that of a “tourism season.” He believes, however, that the safety of his employees and customers, achieved by following proper social distancing protocols, is paramount to the local economy’s vitality going into next year.
“Hopefully it is enough to keep us all around and keep us here for next year when we hopefully can see that football season again,” Hagmaier said.
Other local business owners, like Bedrock Liquor’s Greg Boesch, expect the fallout from the postponement to be significant.
“We’ll probably see a 20% drop in sales,” Boesch said. “Football is definitely where we see the largest impact from Purdue sports. Basketball is probably second.
“But football, with the tailgating and the lead-up — it’s a day-long event for a lot of people, so that’s definitely the biggest impact.”
The decision to postpone has ruffled more than a few feathers in the West Lafayette community, but the Big Ten stands by its decision.
In an Aug. 19 open letter addressed to the Big Ten community, Commissioner Kevin Warren cited several factors leading to the postponement decision, including rising infection rates, limited access to accurate tests and the disruptions to the calendar that contact tracing and quarantining could cause.
“Financial considerations did not influence the (Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors’) decision, as the postponement will have enormous adverse financial implications,” Warren wrote.
“We understand the passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision,” he added, “but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic.”