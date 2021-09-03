First-time visitors to the Purdue LGBTQ Center may be surprised to find a dog in Director Lowell Kane’s office.
That dog is Pippa, Kane’s emotional support animal. Pippa is a 6-and-a-half-year-old boxer-shepherd mix. Kane rescued her from Loving Hearts Animal Shelter in Lafayette when she was eight months old.
As an ESA, Pippa underwent behavioral training and was cleared by Purdue human resources. Kane has brought her to campus since 2019, and she’s been a fixture ever since.
“I keep an eye on her, of course, she’s in my office,” Kane said. “I’m always watching her to make sure that she is safe, happy and appropriately engaging.
“The LGBTQ Center is a highly trafficked place. That’s one of the reasons she stays in my office. It would be overstimulating for her to be in there with everybody all the time.”
Pippa is always excited to see and greet people who come to meet Kane or the LGBTQ Center, he said.
“There is no problem with folks engaging with her, petting her. She loves giving people her love and support,” Kane said. “She seems happiest when she is engaging with people. Because I’m typing away, working or in meetings for most of the day, it’s more interesting for her when somebody is engaging with her.”
Having Pippa around enables him to be a better employee, Kane said.
“This comes out of grappling with a very serious family illness,” he said. “Her being here helps mitigate stress and anxiety, which are significant challenges.”
Pippa’s presence benefits not only him, but the community, Kane said.
“I feel better, I am supported better because I have this accommodation in place,” he said. “But we’ve also seen her impact on students as well as staff and faculty who come on days when they know that she’s also here.
“The joy that it brings, the healing, the pleasure, the uplift that a person has as a result of that encounter is restorative. There’s a beautiful bond, even if it’s a brief encounter, that’s experienced. I think Pippa also benefits from these relationships that happen.”
Pictures of Pippa on the LGBTQ Center’s social media often garner more attention than events themselves, he said.
“That says a lot about the power of an emotional support animal and how important they are to people,” Kane said. “It’s a part of that holistic environment that we are trying to build here, that is supporting the whole person, that nourishes the whole person.”
Pippa’s effect on the community was unexpected, Kane said.
“Even though she may be uniquely my ESA, she provides a service that benefits so many people besides strictly me. It’s like her superpower,” he said. “She has in many ways unexpectedly become a de facto ESA to many people, even if they only meet her one time.”
One student at the center said she was pleasantly surprised to see a dog on her first visit.
“I like her a lot! It’s a nice emotional support thing, getting a break from all the schoolwork and just being able to chill with the dog,” said the student, who wished to remain anonymous for concern of being outed. “It’s great.”
Those looking to meet Kane and Pippa can stop by the LGBTQ Center on the second floor of Schleman Hall.