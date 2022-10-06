Several independent sources say Varun Chheda, the Purdue student who was stabbed to death in his dorm room early Wednesday morning, was playing video games over a Discord voice chat before and during the stabbing.
A student at the vigil Wednesday night said someone he knows was on a Discord call with both Chheda and accused killer Ji "Jimmy" Min Sha on Tuesday night while they played video games together. The classmate reportedly said Sha lost the game, “rage quit,” left the Discord call, and moments later, Chheda was dead.
A Yik Yak user said Wednesday night they heard from McCutcheon South resident assistants that Chheda was on a Discord call at the time of the attack.
A screenshot of a Discord chat shared with The Exponent shows members of a chat seemingly reacting to hearing the stabbing.
“Those screams were literally the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” one wrote. “Do you guys know a Jimmy?”
Another said they should get Chheda off the call.
“At this point the best thing to do is kick Varun off the call,” they said. “Hopefully give privacy of some form.”
The Exponent asked Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty early this morning to confirm or deny the alleged circumstances.
"No update or new information on our end," he said in an email.
The Tippecanoe County coroner's office confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall early Wednesday was stabbed to death.
Chheda was a data science major from Indianapolis.
Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press release saying the cause of Chheda's death was "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries."
Purdue police identified the suspect as 22-year-old junior in cybersecurity Sha from South Korea.
PUPD Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters Wednesday morning near McCutcheon that investigators were not certain of a motive, but "I believe this was unprovoked and senseless."