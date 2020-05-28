Student volunteers are wanted for a new University-offered summer consulting internship program, which may help make campus a safer place come fall.
The virtual five-week program called "ProjectX Safe Campus" lets student teams work on solutions to keep campus safe for in-person experiences, a press release states.
Individuals and teams of two or four people can join from across campus disciplines. It's recommended, though, that at least one team participant is from the Krannert School of Management, which is running the internship.
The internship includes an orientation week, webinars, crafted presentations and both video- and live-case competitions judged by corporate recruiters, the release states.
ProjectX Safe Campus does not grant students class credit, but student volunteers should have the opportunity to experience consulting work, interact with alumni and recruiters and help build solutions for their fellow students for the fall semester.
The Protect Purdue team, which is reportedly taking its lead from the former Safe Campus Task Force, includes several committees focusing on specific areas of student life on campus. Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Berghoff said Tuesday in a phone interview that he couldn't specify which students were on what committees but that are students have been represented in the discussions about safety this fall.
The deadline to register for the summer internship is June 4, and registration information can be found online.