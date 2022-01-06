Masks will once again be required at all times inside the Cordova Recreation Center effective tomorrow, assistant director of operations Ashlée Hyman said in an email to Co-Rec employees.
The email marks a full return to the mask requirement in the Co-Rec after it was lifted for those actively exercising in late October, according to the Protect Purdue website.
Co-Rec employees will enforce the rule, but Hyman said in the email it's unclear whether they will return to the three strike policy.
Hyman warned employees of the possible challenges they'll face returning to the policy.
"I know this will be very difficult to enforce as many of our members are very used to not having to wear masks," the email reads. "Patrons who are cussing at you, being aggressive, or using any type of '-ism' are to be escorted out and incident report filed because as a unit we do not stand for that kind of treatment to our staff."
The policy update comes two days after the Protect Purdue Implementation Team sent an email to students and employees outlining the return to campus COVID-19 protocol.
The PPIT said masks will be required in "all specified indoor spaces," despite earlier hope expressed by Purdue President Mitch Daniels to drop indoor mask mandates in February, given low case counts at the beginning of the semester.
The Protect Purdue website, last updated Nov. 1, still lists all those actively exercising in the Co-Rec as the exception to the policy requiring masks indoors as of Thursday afternoon.