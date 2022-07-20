SkyWater Technology announced on campus Wednesday morning that it plans to open a $1.8 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility in Discovery Park District at Purdue.
This marks a huge step forward for the American semiconductor industry, Purdue’s thriving innovation district and the university’s continued emergence as one of the principal drivers of the Indiana economy, Purdue officials announced in a news release.
SkyWater, a Bloomington, Minnesota, company that expects to create 750 new direct jobs within five years after it opens, joins the likes of Saab, Rolls-Royce, major facilities and partnerships in hypersonics, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Wabash, MediaTek and others in Discovery Park District.
“Today’s announcement marks a dramatic advance toward multiple strategic goals of Purdue’s last decade: enriched academic and career opportunities for our students; new research possibilities for our faculty; a transformed, more attractive environment on and adjacent to our campus; and the latest demonstration that Purdue and Greater Lafayette are now the hot new tech hub of a growing, diversifying Indiana economy,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the release. “Even for the place that specializes in them, this constitutes a genuine giant leap.”
Discovery Park District, a 400-acre, mixed-use development adjacent to Purdue's West Lafayette campus, provides investing companies access to Purdue faculty experts in the semiconductor field, highly sought-after graduates prepared to work in the industry and vast Purdue research resources.
Doing its part to address the global semiconductor shortage has been a priority at Purdue. In May, Purdue launched a comprehensive set of interdisciplinary degrees and credentials in semiconductors and microelectronics. The Semiconductor Degrees Program, the suite of innovative Purdue degrees and credentials, will educate both graduate and undergraduate students, in residence and online, enabling a quick ramp-up of skilled talent. In late June, Purdue began a partnership with MediaTek Inc., a leading global fabless chipmaker, to open the company's first semiconductor chip design center in the Midwest, to be housed in Discovery Park District.
The United States developed microchip technology in the 1950s, and its manufacturing output was 37% of the total global output in 1990. However, as manufacturing moved to East Asia — countries including China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan — the U.S. global output of semiconductor manufacturing fell to 12% in 2021, according to the release. The shift could lead to problems in the digital economy if the supply chain is disrupted.
As a solution, the U.S. Congress introduced the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, or CHIPS for America Act, on June 11, 2020. It supports the nation's research and development, manufacturing and supply chain security of semiconductors.
Building the new 600,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility, which includes 100,000 square feet of cleanroom space, will depend on SkyWater receiving money from the CHIPS Act. American jobs created will focus on research and design engineering, technology development, operations engineering, maintenance and technical support, and technicians.