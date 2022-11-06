A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue.
Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Around the same time, Purdue Police pulled over Timothy Bruce, 22, near the corner of 2nd Street and South Street in Lafayette. Kang said the officer observed Bruce driving east on State Street and following him across the bridge into Lafayette.
Bruce reportedly recorded a BAC twice the legal limit, and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Neither subject remains in the jail as of Sunday.