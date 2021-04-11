The annual Purdue Spring Fest is making a virtual return Monday after its cancellation last year.
Purdue’s College of Agriculture will invite people of all ages to experience Spring Fest from their own homes and backyards. The event will begin Monday with online events and activities available throughout the week.
Students, faculty and staff from several departments and Purdue Extension teamed up to offer interactive activities ranging from food science experiments to a scavenger hunt, according to a Purdue News release. All events and activities are free, but some require preregistration.
For more information on registration and the full list of activities, go to the Spring Fest website.
Bug Bowl
The Department of Entomology is hosting a weeklong series of events in celebration of the 30th annual Bug Bowl, the release said. Those interested may join entomology experts for live events and get creative anytime with at-home crafts.
- Monday: Cicada Day – Get your cicada questions answered by an expert at 10 a.m. and learn how to make cicada origami.
- Tuesday: Community Science Day – Learn how to be a scientist in your backyard by exploring caterpillars and ticks.
- Wednesday: The Magic Insect Museum – Discover the history of entomology and how you can contribute to its future. Take a tour of the Purdue Entomology Museum and learn how to collect insects.
- Thursday: Spider Day – Take a spider personality quiz and dive deeper with Arachnologist Sebastian Echeverri at 1 p.m.
- Friday: Metamorphosis – Visit The Caterpillar Lab at 10 a.m. and make some fun caterpillar crafts.
- Saturday: Bug Yoga and Bug Crafts – Move like a bug and create insect masks and bling.
"This is the 30th Bug Bowl and we weren’t about to let folks have a year without bugs," Gwen Pearson, Purdue entomology outreach coordinator, said in the release. "Each day we have identified a lesson plan or craft. We also planned many ‘anytime’ activities so you can get involved before, during and after the Bug Bowl."
All live events also will be recorded for viewers, per the release.
Virtual Ag+STEM Camp
The Purdue Agriculture PK-12 Council will offer a new Virtual Ag+STEM Camp, the release said.
Graduate students enrolled in "Teaching STEM Through Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources," developed virtual lessons 45 minutes in length that they will teach throughout the week, the release said. K-12 students and families are invited to register for one or all of the seven lessons.
Topics will range from learning about pollinators and the water cycle to exploring how engineering and technology are used to package hamburgers.
Those interested can find more information and register for the weeklong lineup of Ag+STEM activities online here.
Horticulture Plant Sale
The Purdue Horticulture Society will host a virtual plant sale in lieu of their annual plant sale at Spring Fest. Plants can be purchased online in advance with a drive-thru pickup planned for April 17-18. People can purchase plants here and sign up for a pickup slot here.