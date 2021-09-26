An online petition to stop the destruction of the former Alpha Tau Omega house has received over 1,200 signatures.
The petition aims to prevent the West Lafayette City Council from passing a rezoning resolution on Oct. 4 that would allow the owner of the land to demolish the house and replace it with a mixed-use apartment building.
The writer of the petition, "West Lafayette Resident," said allowing this resolution to pass would open the door for future development in "The Island." This strip of land in the center of Purdue's campus is independently owned and houses many Greek chapters.
"We respectfully demand that this (resolution) be blocked by the West Lafayette city council in order to maintain the history of the house and surrounding campus and prevent a precedent that would more easily allow future demolition of historical buildings around Purdue’s campus in favor of high rise apartment buildings," the petition said.
The writer said further development would not only not be enough to solve Purdue's housing and parking shortage, but it would undercut the historical value of the area.
"West Lafayette is known by most as a college town, not a metropolitan area, but the approval of this project will set a precedent that demolishing history in favor of packing more students into Purdue’s campus is okay and should continue," the petition said.
Andrew Stuff, a student in the College of Engineering, commented about the importance of maintaining the campus's history.
"Progress is great, but a campus with such a storied history should preserve what it can," he said. "This area is already growing crowded and traffic was bad when I was there five years ago. Keep the history, keep less cars off the road, and keep the neighborhood residential."
Construction of the building would create more issues for walkers and bikers, the petition said, as shown by the closed car and bike lanes on N. Russell Street due to the nearby Hagle Hall construction.
The petition urges supporters to send emails to the City Clerk's office before the city council meeting on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m.
"It is suggested that submitters focus any comments on the negative impacts of the proposal," the petition reads, "as opposed to personal attachment to the house and that unfortunately, most people don't care about personal sentiment towards the house, so this will not hold much weight."