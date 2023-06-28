A new Indiana law that goes into effect Saturday will allow minors to enter the bar areas of restaurants with their families.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1200 into law after the most recent session of the General Assembly. It requires minors to be 18 years old and accompanied by a family member or guardian who is at least 21.
The law “amends the conditions in which a minor can lawfully be in a room on a licensed premises in which is located a bar over which alcoholic beverages are sold or dispensed by the drink.”
This goes hand in hand with another new law that takes effect Saturday, which allows a minor to be within an outdoor patio or terrace containing a bar.
“The existing requirement in IC 7.1-5-7-11 that a minor must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or family member who is 21 years of age or older when that minor is in a bar area,” Indiana policy analyst Michael Conway said in an email, “now applies to outdoor patios or terraces within designated outdoor refreshment areas.”
Both laws allow restaurant owners to decide whether to seat minors in bar areas. But minors still can’t be seated at the bar itself.
One possible issue is a rise in people attempting to drink while still underage.
“This problem may present as a minor headache,” Matt Rose, Nine Irish Brothers’ general manager, said Wednesday. “Our staff are trained to card, spot fakes and watch for IDs being passed.”
Brokerage Brewing Company owners were unavailable for comment Wednesday, but its website says, “We are now a 21+ establishment again. Sorry, no kids allowed.”
Attempts to reach other local bars have been unsuccessful.