Stephen Bechtel Jr., former head of the Bechtel engineering corporation, graduate of Purdue and eponym of the Bechtel Innovation Design Center, died Monday. He was 95.
"We are saddened by the loss of one of university’s most distinguished alumni, Stephen Bechtel, Jr," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. "His legacy as one of our nation’s foremost engineers lives on at Purdue in the Bechtel Innovation Design Center, whose purpose is to help students turn creative ideas into patentable prototypes and products.
"Boilermakers everywhere send our deepest condolences to Steve’s family and the members of the Bechtel Corporation."
Bechtel Jr. graduated from Purdue in 1946 with a degree in civil engineering and went on to serve as head of the Bechtel Corp. after his father retired in 1960.
With Bechtel Jr. at the helm, the corporation worked on the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France as well as the construction of Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport and Jubail Industrial City, according to reporting by The New York Times.
He retired in 1990.
After that, he spent time on the board of directors at both General Motors and IBM, according to his Wikipedia page.
Bechtel donated $50 million to the Boys Scouts of America in 2009, allowing the group to acquire land in West Virginia that is now the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve. The reserve was built as the Boy Scouts' fourth high adventure base and the permanent home of the National Jamboree.
The Bechtel Innovation Design Center was completed in 2017. The building is a "hands-on learning center for students in the College of Engineering and the Purdue Polytechnic Institute," according to its biography on Purdue's website. It sits near the intersection of Third and Russell Streets.