Fraternity, Sorority, and Cooperatives Houses Photos, Phi Sigma Rho
Exponent File Photo

Phi Sigma Rho will accept non-binary members in every national chapter, it announced in a Friday morning press release. 

"Phi Sigma Rho was founded as a safe, welcoming and encouraging community for those not traditionally represented in engineering and engineering technology professions," national president Kellan Ponikiewicz said. 

The legislation was introduced and voted on during a summer legislative session, and goes into effect immediately. The proposal was supported by the national board, "certain collegiate chapters and members as well as LGBTQAAI+ affinity groups within Phi Sigma Rho," the release said. 

Phi Sigma Rho is a social sorority for women in engineering and engineering technology. 

Tags

Recommended for you