Phi Sigma Rho will accept non-binary members in every national chapter, it announced in a Friday morning press release.
"Phi Sigma Rho was founded as a safe, welcoming and encouraging community for those not traditionally represented in engineering and engineering technology professions," national president Kellan Ponikiewicz said.
The legislation was introduced and voted on during a summer legislative session, and goes into effect immediately. The proposal was supported by the national board, "certain collegiate chapters and members as well as LGBTQAAI+ affinity groups within Phi Sigma Rho," the release said.
Phi Sigma Rho is a social sorority for women in engineering and engineering technology.