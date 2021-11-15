A revised proposal of support for new policies concerning campus sexual assault and misconduct was passed at Monday's University Senate meeting.
It passed with 74 votes in favor, and explicitly supports the development of a website where "all sexual misconduct policies, info current issues and statements reside." It also stipulates that said policies will be implemented in the Purdue student code of conduct.
As opposed to the single module completed at the beginning of a student's freshmen year, all students "will be required to pass a consent and misconduct module at the beginning of each academic year," according to the document.
"Students will take a pledge affirming Purdue's standards for consent," it said.
The document also focused on mental health, as services for "survivors of sexual assault" will be made more accessible, it said. This was amended from the previous version which supported prioritizing victims of assault over other students seeking mental health assistance.
The recommendation for new policies comes after multiple sexual assaults have been reported on campus in recent months. At the most recent board of trustees meeting, students showed up to protest the assaults and advocate for change in campus policy.