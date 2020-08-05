A recent study found that although the majority of respondents nationwide believe masks play a role in curbing the spread of viral disease, misconceptions about face coverings harming the wearer are more common in Indiana and surrounding states than the nation at large.
Researchers from Purdue and Oklahoma State University conducted a nationally representative survey from June 12 to June 20 on the perceptions of personal behaviors associated with the coronavirus. On Aug. 3, the researchers delved deeper, breaking results into regional groups: Indiana and surrounding states versus Oklahoma and surrounding states.
More than 80% of respondents to the national survey believe masks have “some potential role in U.S. society related to the spread of COVID-19,” the paper states, while 70% correctly identified that masks help to prevent the disease’s spread. People ranked public transportation, grocery or food stores and schools as the three most important spaces to use masks.
Even so, only 47% of those surveyed believed that wearing a face covering would assist to prevent future lockdowns in their communities. Around 20% of respondents said they don’t wear masks in gyms or workplaces, and a quarter said they don’t wear them at restaurants.
Dr. Nicole Widmar, the study’s co-author and an associate department head of agricultural economics at Purdue, said respondents who recognize masks as helpful yet doubt their ability to shield a community from business and school closures reflect a disconnect between individual behavior and community outcomes.
Hoosiers were strong on some points, the study finds: A relatively high percentage of people in Indiana and surrounding states said they wore masks voluntarily in grocery stores and retail outlets.
But “Indiana and the surrounding states had a statistically higher proportion of people saying that wearing a mask has a negative health consequence for the person wearing it,” Widmar says. “The science would say that it’s not dangerous for the wearer.”
Widmar isolates this fact because so much else is uncertain or evolving about face coverings, she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially recommended people not wear masks unless they were experiencing symptoms of the virus, she noted. Once that theory was debunked, masks became recommended. Now, in cities like West Lafayette and at universities like Purdue, masks are mandated in most situations.
“We do know some things,” she added. “We can make a positive contribution there while acknowledging that science communication is hard while the science is moving so fast.”
Mere science won’t convince everyone, Widmar notes. The paper references President Donald Trump’s avid refusal to wear a mask for the beginning months of the pandemic. Myths abound about the effectiveness of the anti-malarial medication hydroxychloroquine and the severity of symptoms from which COVID-19 patients suffer.
Widmar could not definitively state whether residents of Indiana, a reliably conservative state, are segmented by political parties in their beliefs about the coronavirus. Her survey did not explicitly track political affiliation, but instead offered statements about societal values to detect political trends.
“Agreement with the statement ‘gun ownership is a right based on the U.S. Constitution’ was negatively correlated with the belief masks had a role in society related to the spread of COVID-19,” the study finds, meaning that agreeing with the first statement is associated with disagreement that masks play a role. “Agreement with the statements healthcare is a human right and ‘I always wear my seat belt when driving’ were positively correlated with the belief masks had a role in society.”
Widmar, whose Twitter is full of photos of her and her son wearing face coverings, said she was encouraged when Purdue introduced its overarching mask policy. Although there’s no absolute safety during a pandemic, mask requirements are a step rooted in science to bolster safety, she said.
But the variation in responses to the survey leaves unclear whether an honor code like the Protect Purdue Pledge will remain firm in spaces where mask policies are difficult to enforce, she said. People perceive a role for face coverings, but not everyone adheres to the same standard.
“I think we’re on the same page that there is a role for it,” Widmar said. “And it’s up to the institutions to institute what that actual role is.”