Trustees approved the creation of a committee focused on achieving equality for all members of the Boilermaker community after a unanimous vote Friday.
The committee, called the Equity Task Force, was first announced by board president Mike Berghoff nearly two months ago.
Berghoff motioned to approve the task force's creation with board member Don Thompson, the only trustee of color, as its chair.
"It definitely is quite timely, and I think it’s needed," Thompson said. "(It's) got to be supported in a very substantial way."
He said, at a time where everyone has thoughts and ideas on what should be done on campus, he hopes to see data lead the initiative.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels "has stepped up to say we will make data available to the task force when it comes to opportunities," Thompson said.
"The goal is, by end of this semester, (to) have a comprehensive list of not just thoughts," he said, "but solutions to be acted upon to improve opportunities on campus for all."
The task force will be for all minority students, Thompson said, "(but) right now we have a challenge in the wake of George Floyd and Breonna (Taylor).
"It’s much broader than black, but that’s the focus right now."
Berghoff agreed.
"This is a campuswide issue," Berghoff said. "It didn't start with death of George Floyd and will go much longer than this group."
Thompson asks that the Purdue community be patient, and assured his colleagues that the creation of the task force isn't just a form of virtue-signaling to make people happy.
"I don’t have time to appease people — this is not an appeasement," he said. "This is so we have equity of opportunity at Purdue."
The task force's resources are estimated to be fully available at the beginning of the spring semester in January, Berghoff added.