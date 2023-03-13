Purdue, the Purdue Research Foundation, the Purdue for Life Foundation and Varcity have reached an agreement to establish a wellness-infused residential development in the Discovery Park District at Purdue.
Vacity, a McNair Living brand, builds developments directly affiliated with universities through business and social programming, according to a news release Monday from Purdue. The company collaborates with higher-education institutions to provide residential living to alumni and community members in communities located on or near campuses.
Typically, Varcity developments include:
· One-, two- and three-bedroom homes and freestanding villas.
· Concierge service.
· Multiple chef-inspired restaurants.
· Lifelong learning opportunities.
· Interior design that celebrates the institution’s history.
· Dedicated health and wellness support for Varcity residents that includes telehealth and telemedicine, physical therapy facilities and assisted-living options.
Because of its official affiliation with the university, Varcity at Purdue will feature customized elements:
· Ground floor specifically designed for interaction with students, faculty and the larger community, including space for group meetings, art exhibitions, intergenerational engagement and more.
· Early childhood education center.
· Expansive green spaces and professional-grade pickleball courts.
· On-site lifelong learning center through a partnership with the Purdue for Life Foundation.
· Purdue ID cards for all residents with access to university facilities.
· Opportunities to audit lecture courses free of charge.
· Collaboration with the university on research, teaching, student internships and service opportunities.
The villas, townhomes and apartment living options are projected to be home to residents in their mid-60s to mid-80s with wellness services available for any age.
“We’ve been very intentional on creating a robust, well-rounded community through the Discovery Park District development, and this partnership with Varcity provides us with another cornerstone element,” Emily Najem, vice president of economic development and corporate counsel for the Purdue Research Foundation, said in the release.
Varcity representatives have met with many university deans and conducted focus groups with students, faculty and alumni. The goal is to use focus-group feedback to establish a community designed for multiple generations of Boilermakers and the Greater Lafayette community.
“Since our first meeting with university officials, it’s been clear Purdue is a unique institution in its business-friendly approach," Ryan Haller, managing principal with Varcity, said in the release. "While all our partners are special to us, Purdue was the first institution to buy into our entrepreneurial vision and continues to be the gold standard of public-private partnerships in higher education.”
Varcity will also engage students through experiential learning, both during construction and after residents are living in the development. Students studying interior design, hospitality and tourism management, pharmacy, nursing, speech pathology and other disciplines will have the opportunity to use Varcity as an active learning laboratory, the release said.
“More than 75 universities have a senior living affiliation, but none are integrated with the campus community the way Varcity will be at Purdue,” Matt Folk, president and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation and vice president for university advancement and alumni engagement at Purdue, said in the release. “We want to provide our alumni with the perfect destination to live, work, play and retire.”
You can read more about the company's efforts here. https://seniorhousingnews.com/2023/01/31/flipping-the-paradigm-how-mcnair-is-reinventing-university-based-senior-living/