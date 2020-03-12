Less than 24 hours after the email declaring the decision to continue all classes online, students and staff on campus are faced with more questions than answers.
Some students were concerned with how online courses would be effectively implemented.
“For some classes, it may get really inefficient,” said Joyce Beernink, a junior in the College of Veterinary Medicine from China. “For example, I have a communications class. How am I gonna give a presentation when we can’t meet in a classroom?”
Nathan Quick, a freshman in the College of Engineering, has multiple classes in mind that may be difficult to transfer online, including band rehearsals.
“I think the directors are kind of figuring out what the plans are right now for what they’re gonna do,” Quick said.
Quick is also in a chemistry class with a laboratory component. He said the instructors will provide the data that would have been collected in the lab for students to analyze.
“Obviously that is a sort of unfortunate thing, that we’re missing out on the lab skills just because classes are closed down on campus, but there’s not really anything we can do about it,” Quick said.
Programs that rely on in-person meetings, like ROTC, are finding ways to emulate the experience virtually, said Alex Shing, a freshman in the College of Engineering and ROTC Air Force trainee.
Adrianne Ceruti, a freshman in the College of Science, said her biology class is planning on switching to virtual labs. In regards to Ceruti’s independent research, biology professor Daniel Suter gave her the option to go to the lab.
“He told me that if I wanted to, I didn’t have to continue with research,” she said, “but I still have the opportunity to come to the lab.”
Christopher Boyd, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said he is concerned about what felt to him like a sudden decision on a major issue.
“I think it’s a little brash,” Boyd said.
While some commended Purdue for their quick response, Boyd thought the response may just be feeding into the hysteria.
“I feel like the virus is being a little overblown, and we’re just panicking,” he said. “We should take it seriously, but it’s a little too extreme in my opinion.”
Many noted that other college-age students are generally at a lower risk for contracting COVID-19, but understood the precautions being taken to protect older adults and immunocompromised people.
“I’m more worried about people who are older or people with disabilities,” Boyd said. “Like me, I’m asthmatic.”
Other students agreed with the decision, saying it needed to be dealt with quickly.
“I would I say I do approve of it because it is a very serious preventative measure,” Quick said. “And I would say it’s pretty well-timed as well just because now, all of the TAs and all of the instructors and lecturers have a week or so to figure out how they want to actually run everything.”
Despite understanding the University’s course of action, one student expressed disappointment at missing out on the “university experience.”
“It would be nice to be on campus for the rest of my freshman year,” said Nick McNamara, a freshman in Exploratory Studies.
McNamara said he won’t be returning to campus after spring break, but will return if in-person classes resume.
For many students, the decision on whether to return to campus after spring break rests on their coursework.
“It depends on whether nursing classes will have clinicals or not,” Boyd said. “I’m also taking a class at Ivy Tech. I don’t know if they’re gonna call off as well or move fully online, so I have to wait for what they say (and) for what my nursing professors say.”