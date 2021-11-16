It’s hard to go just about anywhere on campus without spotting a longboarder. Whether they are riding for transportation or just for fun, longboarding remains a popular hobby among Boilermakers.
It is not surprising then, that Purdue has its very own longboarding club.
Jackson Longfellow, club treasurer and a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said that the club has 25 to 35 members of all skill levels.
The club’s main attraction is its weekly cruises.
Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Longfellow and other members of the Longboarding Club meet at the Engineering Fountain for their weekly cruise around campus, which is as much a social event as it is a skate around campus.
“There’s some people who think they are slow or are having trouble and falling down a lot, but it really is more of a social thing,” Longfellow said. “We make plenty of stops to catch up and then there’s a lot of just hanging out.”
For those who don’t have a board but are interested in riding, the club has spare boards to lend out. Sector 9, a popular longboarding manufacturer, has even donated several boards to the club.
The club also supplies padding and helmets to those that don’t have their own, Longfellow said.
While the weekly cruises are the most frequent events held by the club, it also hosts teaching workshops.
“We really do try to gear most of our events toward new people because we want to get more people interested in it,” Longfellow said.
One new member, first-year engineering student Soren Bruehler, said a longboarding club was something he looked forward to when coming to college.
“(A longboarding club) was one of the first things I checked for, and when I found out that there was one, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I’ve got to join,’” Bruehler said. “It’s been the greatest decision I’ve made so far.”
The teaching workshops occur bimonthly on the weekend and focus on one of four styles of longboarding: freeride, downhill, freestyle and dance.
Freeriding involves learning the basics of longboarding. The weekly cruises fall in this category. Freestyle incorporates tricks into the ride, and dance is typically set to music and involves making the board move in different ways by shifting your center of gravity while riding.
Longfellow said he typically teaches freestyle and dance at the weekend workshops.
Occasionally, the club holds other events. It recently participated in a race organized by an alumnus at Happy Hollow Park in West Lafayette. While the longboarding club didn’t sponsor the race, many members attended and helped facilitate it.
“(The race was) more just like a longboarding community, in general,” Longfellow said. “There were probably like 50 to 60 people, like people from OSU, people from Marquette, people from pretty far away that are good riders.”
Longfellow said the club runs its own races, as well, normally downhill.
“You’re going down a hill, and it’s just whoever reaches the bottom quickest,” Longfellow said. “We do, like, time trials, and you work on your best lines.”
The club is a great outlet for students to take time to forget about classes and other stressors, said Erin Thomas, the vice president of the club and a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute.
“It is a great way to de-stress from school, do something physical, and clear your mind.”