Preachers and anti-abortion protesters are a common sight on Purdue’s campus. Usually standing outside of the Wilmeth Active Learning Center or near Memorial Mall, these protest groups spread messages using signs, flags or just their voices, often trying to engage students on their way to classes.
Sometimes, though, students have said these groups can become overly aggressive by yelling obscenities at women, using inflammatory language and even following people to their classes.
This semester, an added concern about the preachers’ presence on campus is contracting the coronavirus, with many preachers neglecting to wear masks. Multiple Protect Purdue Violations have been listed in Purdue University Police Department crime logs from students reporting the visitors.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said Protect Purdue guidelines require individuals to wear masks only when they are indoors or unable to maintain six feet of distance from others while outside.
“In the case of preachers on campus, this social distancing is typically ensured when they assume an elevated speaking position,” Doty said. “Of course, it is also incumbent on passers-by to keep safe social distance from anyone who may be exercising freedom of expression in a campus setting.”
PUPD officers have also appeared on the scene before to ask the counter-protesters to disperse because they were being too “loud and disruptive,” according to Brian Lee, a sophomore in the College of Engineering.
“They’re more worried about how we react to hate than the actual hate being spread on campus,” Lee said. “And they’re more worried about how loud we are in opposing hate than the actual hate. What that tells us is that we haven’t been loud enough and we need to be louder.”
Lee and Patrick Marcum, also a sophomore in the College of Engineering, decided to take matters into their own hands and do something about the preachers on campus earlier this semester.
Lee noticed a man outside of WALC on Sept. 1 in a neon green shirt with the words “PRO LIFE” printed in big, black text. The shirt, however, wasn’t what Lee took issue with.
“He was holding a sign about four-and-a-half, five foot tall, with a gory, fabricated depiction of an abortion,” Lee said. “It was extremely graphic, extremely gory and just not the kind of thing that should be displayed on a public campus as people are trying to walk to class.”
Lee said he decided to make his own makeshift cardboard sign reading, “HER BODY, HER CHOICE.” Lee stood next to the anti-abortion protester with his sign for several hours.
“Silence is being complicit,” he said, “and I think in this case, silence is an endorsement. If you’re a part of one of those communities where your identity, your very existence on this campus as a human being is being protested against, and you walk by and you see no one standing up for you, that makes you feel like this campus isn’t welcoming to you, that makes you feel like you don’t belong.”
As time went on, more people joined Lee, all with their own signs. At the end of the protest, the group decided to form a small Instagram group chat.
“From there, as the preachers kept showing up, more and more people would come up and help out to engage with these preachers,” Marcum said. “After a while, it had gotten too big for just a standard Instagram group chat, so we created a GroupMe.”
The group chat now contains more than 160 people. Marcum said the group chat is a place to alert others when preachers or protesters are on campus and discuss whether or not their messages are being conveyed respectfully.
Lee clarified that the group isn’t trying to infringe upon anyone’s right to free speech.
“We don’t agree with the beliefs they’re spreading, but they have a right to spread it. When we get involved is when the spreading of their beliefs … causes students on this campus to be reminded of traumatic experiences, when it causes students on this campus to feel invalidated, dehumanized, as though they are worthless,” Lee said.
Marcum added that the preachers’ and protesters’ aggressive tactics are not new.
“These folks have a history of directly harassing and following people to classes. For us, that’s unacceptable,” he said. “Being followed to class, being called sluts, whores, that they’re going to hell … that’s extremely disruptive to the community here at Purdue and to the people trying to learn here.”
Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim said Purdue has educated students during Boiler Gold Rush about freedom of expression since 2016 with various skits, including one with an uninvited preacher.
She also wrote a letter to The Exponent in 2015 that said while Purdue does not necessarily condone preachers’ messages or behavior, the University is committed to free speech.
Marcum and Lee said the preachers and those with anti-abortion signage rarely wear masks unless asked.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the preacher have a mask on right when we get there,” Marcum said.
The students who show up to counter-protest will either offer the groups masks when they arrive, he said, or will simply do their best to drown out what the preachers are saying until they agree to put on masks.
According to Marcum, some administrators have approached the preachers and protesters and prompted them to put on masks a few times. Otherwise, it’s up to the students to ask these groups to mask up, a notion that doesn’t sit well with Lee, he said.
“We as students shouldn’t have to be the ones that are doing this,” he said. “The fact that it has to come down to students risking their own health to be out there ensuring that other students are protected is definitely something condemnable.”
Lee said other students have noticed the group’s actions and protests against the preachers.
“We’ve had people come to us directly and tell us that they’ve been more comfortable walking in those areas … because of what we’ve been doing,” Lee said. “I think that that in and of itself is an indication that we’ve already succeeded.”