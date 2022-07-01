The Purdue All-American Marching Band and the World's Largest Drum will not be seen on the sunny beaches of Southern California.
The band doesn't plan to travel to California when Southern California and UCLA are added to the Big Ten, Jay Gephart, the band's director, said Friday in an email.
The director cited funding as the primary reason, saying that unless something changes, transporting the band and the drum would be too expensive.
The director also said the full band typically only travels to one away game per year, as well as bowl games.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced the two west-coast teams will join the conference by 2024.