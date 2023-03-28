The Republican-controlled Indiana House passed a bill on Monday that would ban youth from transitioning, and it will now head to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.
The Indiana House approved Senate Bill 480, authored by Republican senators Tyler Johnson , Ed Charbanneau and Gary Byrne and with 17 co-authors, received 65 votes in favor and 30 against, local media reported. The bill aims to prevent doctors from giving gender transition procedures to anyone under 18.
The bill will target any procedure that could alter a minor’s gender from their assigned sex at birth.
These procedures include gender reassignment surgery, hormone transition therapy and puberty blockers, the bill reads.
The bill does not ban gender-affirming surgeries when someone is born with a “disorder of sex development,” like someone’s external sex organs being ambiguous or someone having both ovarian and testicular tissue.
If Holcomb, a Republican, signs the bill, the policy will take effect July 1.