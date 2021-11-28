A Purdue assistant men's tennis coach was arrested Sunday morning after he was found intoxicated in his vehicle.
Officers reported to a call about a disabled vehicle with multiple individuals in it in the southbound lane near Cherry Lane and U.S. Highway 231, according to Purdue police logs.
Fransisco Vargas, who joined the men's tennis team as an assistant coach in September 2016, was taken to IU Health Arnett for a blood test, and was later arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County jail. He has since been released, according to online jail logs.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang and Purdue athletics have not yet responded for comment.