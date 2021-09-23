José Moreno Hernández’s journey to space started with a dream, when he watched the Apollo 17 mission on television at 10 years old.
“I was mesmerized. I said, ‘This is what I want to be. I want to be an astronaut,’” Hernández said.
His dad validated his dream and gave him the five key ingredients for success, which he highlighted in his speech in Loeb Theatre Tuesday night: define your goal, recognize how far you are from your goal, draw your roadmap to your goal, get an education and develop a strong work ethic.
Hernández’s speech, entitled “Reaching For Your Own Starts: A Recipe To Succeed In Life,” served as one of the keynote lectures for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
In it, Hernandez added another ingredient to his father’s list.
“The sixth ingredient is perseverance,” he said. “It’s not giving up on yourselves. I’ll tell you, NASA rejected me not once, twice, or three or four times. It was eleven times.”
During his time in space, Hernández could barely see where the United States, Canada and Mexico began and ended, which he said altered his outlook on the interactions between individuals across different nations.
“I had to go out of this world to realize that borders are human-made concepts designed to separate us,” Hernández said.
His time in space changed his perspective on the environment as well.
“I was watching the sunrise,” he said. “Just when the sun rises above the horizon, you see the rays of the sun hit the earth, and you can make out the thickness of the atmosphere. It was very thin and I became an instant environmentalist.”
Hernández explained that the goal of his speech was to give students a license to dream big, something his father gave him.
“He gave me the tools to convert the dream to reality,” Hernández said. “I want you to walk away with the feeling that the sky is no longer the limit. It’s the stars, and I’m living proof of that.”