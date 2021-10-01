Students 'pack-in' board meeting

Friday’s board of trustees meeting looked different this month.
As trustees deliberated over the usual policy and ratifications, dozens of students — mostly women — packed the room holding signs and demanding action on the recent uptick in reported sexual assaults in Greek life.
Dozens more gathered right outside the room.
Mike Berghoff, chairman of the board, greeted the students who came into the meeting with their signs, informing them of the standard operating procedure of the meeting and how they needed to behave.
“We share the same cause, goal and the same privilege of freedom of speech,” Berghoff said. “We also have work to do today, and for some reasons there are interruptions, the end result may be disciplinary actions from the Dean of Students.”
Berghoff agreed to leave the door open for others outside to hear the proceedings.
Before marching in, students gathered outside on the steps of Stewart to air their concerns.
In front of a crowd of about 70 people, Macy, a senior in the College of Education, started a chant.
“What do we want?” she yelled into a megaphone.
“Justice,” the crowd roared back.
Macy declined to give her last name, saying she wanted to keep the attention on the issue at hand rather than herself.
An hour into the meeting, trustee JoAnn Brouillette addressed both the board members and the students, standing in the doorway so that students could hear her.
“Members of the board met with representatives of (Panhellenic council) and the #MeToo movement, around seven or eight members, and had a wonderful discussion about the sexual assault concern,” Brouillette said. “This was an opportunity for the committee and for the board to listen really deeply.
“We’re all aligned in the interested of limiting to the extent that we can any kind of sexual assault across the board. We hear you, we’re grateful for you being here, and we’re glad you’re here for your efforts to eradicate sexual assaults.”
Students protested after Brouillette’s speech, some calling out “Fire Cutler,” referring to Fraternity Sorority and Cooperative Life Director Brandon Cutler.
“You should be ashamed,” some yelled as board members walked past them.
Many students demanded an exact plan of action, to which board members responded by assuring them more conversations will be held in the future.
Senate Chair Steve Beaudoin exited the room to talk to the students, asking them to “not disrupt” since board members “really needed to get into the meeting.” He told the group their message was “very effective,” and promised to have more discussions with them in the future.
Students continued to hold up signs and move in and out of the room during the meeting as general audience members filed out.
Some of the signs read “Protect Purdue Means Women Too,” “Protect Boilermaker Women” and “We Deserve a Rape Free Purdue.”
The students demanded accountability from Purdue, and named both the Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council as liable parties in the matter.
“Panhellenic definitely perpetuates rape culture,” Madelyn Rohlfs said. “Especially with their response (to the recent allegations).”
Rohlfs, a sophomore in Krannert School of Management, attended the protest wearing a sweatshirt from her sorority, Alpha Omega Pi. Traditionally, members are not allowed to attend protests wearing their letters.
“A lot of my sisters are out here with me today, and we’re here with full support of our house,” she said.
Several other demonstrators were wearing shirts with their house letters, and one of the organizers said the show of solidarity was important to the movement.
Grace Gochnauer, a sophomore in the College of Education and a member of Phi Mu, said sororities needed to support their members in their endeavors.
“I know that it can be a scary thing,” she said. “But ultimately the house you’re affiliated with isn’t as important as keeping women safe on this campus.”
After President Mitch Daniels’ governance update, students were allowed to ask questions regarding the temporary housing situation and overall student well-being on campus.
One student took the opportunity to ask Daniels why he was presenting on how Purdue cares about its students when the board was ignoring the students gathered in the room with signs.
“We're standing here asking you to give us an answer,” they said. “We’re not asking you to fix rape everywhere.
“Students are not succeeding with what’s happening right now.”
A board member responded to the students and said that the board’s role was to “make sure that we have departments in place to handle what needs improvement.”
“We hear you. We understand,” he said. “It’s an issue that’s being raised across the country.”
Students accused the trustees of not caring about student issues, and said that the trustees were “just trying to protect their reputation.”
“(The board of trustees) could very much ignore what is happening right outside, but I hope they talk to us," said Amelia Mathis, a freshman in Exploratory studies.
Trustee Don Thompson stood up after Berghoff’s statement and spoke to all of the students personally, telling them that he wanted to thank the protestors for their professionalism.
“We want to continue to do events like this that bring students together, and allow our stories to be heard,” Gochnauer said.
Two of the people behind the #MeToo Greek Life instagram and movement Sarah Whitaker and Hannah Miller, held a private meeting with select board members before the public meetings.
“I was in the meeting, and I would not call it wonderful,” said Miller, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts.
In the meeting, Miller and Whitaker, a senior in the College of Veterinary Medicine, introduced themselves and their goals, including a zero-tolerance sexual violence policy and the removal of FSCL Director Brandon Cutler, to a response that included “nothing game-plan wise,” she said.
The two had been working since Wednesday night to put together this morning’s protest after hearing about the upcoming board of trustees meeting.
“I think I’ve gotten like three or four hours of sleep every night since we started putting this together,” Whitaker said.
The two said they would reach out and try to set up a meeting with Beaudoin, and that they will meet with representatives from the Panhellenic Council.
Both Whitaker and Miller stressed that the movement isn’t political, and isn’t solely limited to individuals in Greek life.
“The victim blaming, I know that's a big thing going on right now, we're trying to eliminate that,” Miller said, “(and) make everyone know, sorority or not sorority, that we believe them. We're here for them.”