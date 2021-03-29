As the weather gets warmer and lines become more bearable, Purdue dining courts face a new problem: backlash to the occasional refusal from staff to increase meal portions.
Ben Cohen, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said he’s been refused extra food twice at Hillenbrand Hall’s dining court.
“I was not allowed extra chicken tenders when I asked nicely if I could get more,” Cohen said. “It was the same situation (the second time) but with the quesadillas instead.”
Each dining court offers students two lines with multiple food and side options, Purdue Dining and Culinary said in an emailed statement. Students are allowed “to customize their meal on the spot and select what looks good to (them).”
Despite this, students on social media complained of dining court staffers who refused to add extra food to their containers.
“Hillenbrand, what’s your issue?” asked Reddit user u/airbusman5514 on the Purdue subreddit, r/Purdue.
“Why the stinginess?” the user wrote in the post made Friday. “One biscuit and a couple Smokey links isn’t a breakfast, y’know. It seems like it’s every staffer there, and honestly it’s pissing me off.”
Other students have reportedly witnessed the dining courts refuse more food to students.
“I have had friends who were denied extra food. They usually make them go back through the line,” said Riley Menzer, a freshman in the College of Science. He said he’s also provoked a reaction from dining court staff when he chooses minimal options.
“At Windsor they get upset when I don’t want the main course and want just pasta,” Menzer said.
Cohen said he’s discussed the issue with friends and has also seen the discussions on r/Purdue.
Purdue Dining and Culinary said in its statement that it is not limiting a swipe to a specific amount of food, but the standard procedure is to fill the tray up with “an entree and multiple sides.”
“(If students) have specific concerns about not receiving enough food for your meal, please ask an employee for a supervisor on duty,” the statement said. “They will be more than happy to assist you with any concerns you have.”