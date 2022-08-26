Purdue Police Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete will be the department's new chief, Purdue announced in a press release Friday morning.
A search committee, led by Purdue Vice President and Chief Public Safety Officer Jay Wasson, the release reads, started its national search for candidates in May after former Chief John Cox announced he was stepping down after 22 years to run for sheriff in Benton County.
"Deputy Chief Wiete's dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this vital role," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. "Through her experience and proven record during 22 years with PUPD, she has earned the respect of her peers and persistently works to improve processes and relationship. We look forward to her leadership and service."
The three finalists for the position, including Bradley University Chief of Police Brian Joschko and Parkview Health's Chief Tom Rhoades, each presented in an open forum during the week of Aug. 8.
"The participation of the campus community through attendance at the public presentation and their feedback in the post-presentation evaluations were key inputs into this selection process," Wasson said. "All three of the final candidates were dedicated professionals, but Deputy Chief Wiete has the essential credentials, the most comprehensive experience, a clear and compelling vision for the future of the department and a strong network of relationship built on years of service to the campus and community."
Wiete, a Purdue alumna, started at PUPD in 1999. Before becoming the deputy chief in 2021, she was a patrol officer, sergeant of patrol, lieutenant of patrol and captain of administrative services, according to the release. She has been responsible for acting as police chief since May, managing the operation of home football games, leading the patrol division, coordinating community outreach and leading the department's Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies reaccreditation.
She graduated in June from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, an intensive leadership and management education program that helps prepare experienced law enforcement professionals for success in senior command positions, according to the NUCPS website.
During her recent public presentation, she said PUPD is “behind the times” with social media and needs to have a bigger presence there. With something like a Twitter account, getting information out to the public would be much easier and faster.
She mentioned a lot of challenges involved in technology, including cyber crimes and even the issue of storing body camera footage.
The list of future problems PUPD may have to face is long, she said, with issues like civil unrest, gun violence and recruitment and retainment. She said PUPD is down about six officers, so they need to be more creative with how to recruit, who to recruit and how to retain them.
Wiete will take over the position Thursday, the release reads, and will be officially sworn in in the coming weeks.