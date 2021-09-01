Students and employees can have access to free flu vaccines as long as they bring their Purdue ID or Anthem insurance card, according to a Wednesday announcement from Purdue University.
"Our flu shot offerings come via a Purdue community effort to ensure our faculty, staff and their loved ones can get their flu shots easily and conveniently,” Senior Director of Benefits in Human Resources Candace Shaffer said in a Wednesday statement.
Multiple flu shot locations will be open around campus. None of them will require an appointment, according to Purdue, aside from campus flu shots in the Cordova Recreational Center.
The Center for Healthy Living at Purdue West will open Oct. 1. They will accept any walk-ins during operating hours. Drive-thru shots will be available on Wednesdays from 7-9 a.m. and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. throughout the month of September.
CHL will also host on-campus events:
Oct. 6, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 2550 Northwestern Ave, suite 1100, room 1160
Oct. 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the west conference room of Smalley Center
Oct. 13, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. in Stewart Center room 218.
The Purdue University Pharmacy will administer a preservative-free, egg-free and latex-free brand of the vaccine. The hours are 8:30-5 Monday through Friday.
The CoRec will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Feature gym on these dates:
Oct. 19
Oct. 20
Oct. 21
Oct. 26
Oct. 27
Oct. 28
Nov. 2
Nov. 3
Nov. 4
Other options to get vaccines include checking with retail pharmacies and health care providers.