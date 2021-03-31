Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced Wednesday that the University will provide a 3% salary merit pool for West Lafayette faculty and staff starting the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
This announcement comes after Purdue had to cancel original plans for pay raises and a merit pool of 3% last April because of financial uncertainty created by the pandemic, according to a Purdue News press release.
Before COVID-19, Purdue previously offered a merit increase every year since 2010, the release said.
"We’ve come through a year of difficulty and uncertainty," Daniels said in the release. "But thanks to our faculty, staff and students, we remain in solid shape both financially and operationally, and with early indications of another strong fall enrollment, we can resume merit pay increases."
After last year's pay increases were paused, Daniels announced that a one-time "appreciation award" of $750 would be granted to more than 15,000 employees, especially aimed at lower-wage employees.
In a February interview with The Exponent, Daniels said those $750 checks were as much or more than some employees would have received in a standard percentage pay raise.
"If you looked around at other schools, big layoffs, big pay cuts, nobody raised pay," Daniels said. "We’ve heard from a lot of other people from other places who rather wish that their schools had been able to do something like we were able to do.
"But I think that, at a time when we were spending tens of millions of dollars on the safety of everybody, I think most people understand why we had to take a pause in business as usual with regard to raises as we did in so many other ways."