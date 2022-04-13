Joanne Lee Molinaro, known on TikTok as the Korean Vegan, will no longer be coming to campus.
Molinaro was originally supposed to visit the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center to host a lunch and “fireside chat” with students on Thursday, according to previous Exponent reporting. Additionally, she was to put on a Korean food cooking demonstration in Marriott Hall.
Purdue Student Government President Shannon Kang said Molinaro’s agent called her on Sunday and said Molinaro would no longer be able to speak at the event or host the cooking demonstration. Kang also said that since a contract hadn’t been finalized between Molinaro and PSG, none of the deposit had been paid.
Kang said PSG senators were informed earlier in the week of the change, and that she was hoping to send the funds to causes Molinaro was set to address instead.
When originally brought up at a PSG meeting last Wednesday, senators were concerned that the event was limited to 100 people and had a high budget of $18,000, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Sydney Terrell, a senator from the College of Education who raised concerns about the event, said she felt bad that the event couldn’t happen, despite her objections to it.
“I was concerned with the amount of money that was going to be spent versus the amount of students that were going to be able to attend that event,” Terrell said in a Wednesday phone call. “Especially when there wasn't going to be a live stream available or a recording for the student body.”
“We had some student body feedback, and a lot of people had similar concerns,” she said. “So now, not only will senate voices be heard, but the student body has spoken, if the event is going to cost that much and be that small, it's just simply not worth it.”
While Terrell was uncertain how the funds would be redistributed, she said she was certain Kang and PSG Vice President Olivia Wyrick would put forth a proposal that took into account the purpose of having Molinaro come to campus.
“I'm hopeful that, with both the student body's response and the internal conversations that have happened within the Senate, that we'll be able to find a better use for that money,” Terrell said.
Kang said she planned for the money to be distributed among the various cultural centers, including the AAARCC and the LGBTQ center.
“We spoke with (LGBTQ center director) Lowell Kane about PSG having food at the LGBTQ center during dead week like we do at the libraries,” Kang said. “He mentioned an uptick in students at the center experiencing food insecurity,” she continued.
“As we wrap up the year, we hope our interactions will make a big impact for current and future students.”