Purdue has filed an amicus brief in support of a complaint against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday.
Announced in a tweet and Instagram post Thursday morning, the University states that it "has always been proud to be the University of choice for international students from nearly every country in the world, and (it) will continue to support their educational needs in every way possible.
"The Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, of which Purdue is a member, has issued a statement opposing the measures," the Twitter thread continues. "We endorse the association’s position and support fully its urging that the Department reverse course."
The APLU statement calls the government's new policies for international students "incredibly unfair, harmful and unworkable."
"Rather than extending appropriate flexibility," the statement continues, "the federal government is imposing rigid, impractical rules about how instruction can be delivered to international students. Blocking and possibly expelling international students in the middle of their studies serves no one’s interests and would set back the United States’ ability to attract the world’s brightest minds to study here."
The APLU notes that schools need maximum flexibility so they can develop plans to deliver an education to students effectively and safely. Some exceptional measures may include limiting class sizes or shifting courses to online formats, methods that could force international students to be sent home under the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements' new guidelines.
Several other universities have taken similar steps to support the lawsuit; Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania have also filed amicus briefs, according to the schools' student newspapers.
The complaint was filed after the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, under ICE, released new guidelines for "nonimmigrant international students" late Monday. The new policies change how and where international students are allowed to take classes.
If taking a course load entirely online, international students are not allowed to remain in the United States, per the new guidelines. Further, if future emergencies dictate that a university shifts all coursework entirely online, international students are supposed to leave the country immediately.
These new guidelines created an uproar among faculty and students across the country, and international students stand to lose their student visas if forced to leave the U.S. because their classes go online. Shortly after the new guidelines were announced, Harvard and MIT filed a joint complaint against ICE for declarative and injunctive relief, and soon thereafter other universities began announcing their support for the complaint as well.
The complaint asks for permanent relief so the universities do not have to enforce ICE's new rules, as well as a declaration that the policy is unlawful.