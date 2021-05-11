Purdue students will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall, Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced in a video Tuesday.
Students who choose not to be vaccinated will be subject to "regular testing, of the kind that all of us participated in all last year," Daniels said.
He didn't specify if any changes to quarantine protocol have been made.
Though he provided an option, Daniels urged students to choose vaccinations over regular testing, hinting at more opportunities for vaccinated students.
"The higher percentage of us all who choose vaccination, the more open campus can be," he said. "There may be activities we can make available to those vaccinated, but not those who decline."
A Protect Purdue press release sent to students just hours later said that students "may enjoy greater amounts of choice as it pertains to activities on campus."
No further information on the activities in question has been released as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The decision not to require vaccinations is in place "as of now," Daniels said, but are "subject to change if the facts do."
Protect Purdue will continue to provide free testing to all Boilermakers, and officials reserve the right to order "targeted testing" in perceived hot spots. Unvaccinated students who don't comply with testing or provide false vaccine documentation will receive "swift and severe disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion," the release reads.
Unvaccinated students living in congregate settings will be required to provide a negative test before returning to campus.
About 80% of Boilermakers said they had already received or were planning to receive the vaccine in a survey sent to student, faculty and staff in March, according to the release. About 10% said they were undecided.
In less than four weeks, more than 18,000 people have been vaccinated at Purdue, and almost all of them are students, the release reads.