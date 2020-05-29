A crowdfunding campaign set up by the University for the Protect Purdue Initiative has raised nearly $30,000 by Friday morning to help reopen campus in the fall.
“All funds raised will benefit the areas of greatest need across campus,” the campaign’s webpage reads, “equipping Purdue’s leaders to move nimbly to address a range of anticipated and unanticipated needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Details on the campaign page reveal how much money would equate to certain supplies for students, faculty and staff on campus. One example for donors notes that giving $3,000 is about equal to 20 COVID-19 virus tests, while $1,250 is akin to 50 antibody tests.
Giving $532 would allow an individual student to have lab masks and PPE for one semester, the website reads. Donors can also provide money to allow for Plexiglas shields for “campus instruction and retail locations,” at a price tag of $135 per shield.
“COVID-19 student protection kits” are also listed on the website, worth $65 for a kit that includes a thermometer, face masks, sanitizing and first-aid kits.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels mentioned the COVID-19 kits in a column Monday in the Washington Post, though trustees didn’t talk about the possibility of kits during their meeting the next day.
In a phone call after Tuesday’s board meeting, chairman Mike Beghoff said the matter is mostly just figuring out the sequence of approvals needed by the board for various measures Purdue plans to take.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said he can't confirm whether the University will produce the kits or the types of materials that the masks will be made of.
“We don’t have details yet” on those things, Doty said in an email. “The announcement of the kits etc. is just a small step. Once approved by the board, the implementation team can begin working on what everything will look like.
“Once we have that information, we will share it on the Protect page.”
A disclaimer notes that if the fundraising initiative has to end at any point, contributions will be used for student scholarships and support.