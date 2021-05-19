A Purdue senior design team finished first place recently in the national Marine Energy Collegiate Competition after designing a device that uses wave power to turn saltwater into fresh drinking water.
The competition, which started in September and culminated in a virtual awards ceremony on April 30, was hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Lab.
"We need to have people that are going to step up to the challenge and help us further (marine) technology," said Allison Johnson, the lead for engagement and outreach of the DOE's Water Power Technologies Office, and one of the competitions's organizers. "For that reason, we were really interested in setting up a program that would engage university students."
"It was really our way of reaching out to a broader group of students and exciting them to contribute to the marine energy sector," she said.
The winning team consisted of eight Purdue seniors: Katie Broderson, Emily Bywater, Brittany Cafferty, Kumansh Furia, Alec Lanter, Hayden Schenum, Maulee Sheth and Nathaniel Kiefer. The team's adviser was David Warsinger, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering.
"It really was an entire team effort," Kiefer said. "That really can't be (stated) enough. We had a big senior design team, but oh my goodness am I glad we had this team."
The project used a technology Warsinger developed called batch reverse osmosis to build a prototype that removes salt from water, in turn producing fresh drinking water. The prototype was called Osmotion.
"One of the key reasons that we were interested in having a renewable powered desalination system — not just renewable, but a system where the renewable energy source is exactly in the same location as the water source — is so that small coastal communities" can have access to clean drinking water, team member Katie Broderson said.
Broderson said taking outside fuel into coastal communities is both more expensive and less efficient than it could be if those communities could rely on wave-powered energy.
The prototype "catches" wave energy using what is known as a surge converter, which is connected to a high pressure pump, Kiefer said. The system then pumps water through a system of valves at about 150 pounds per square inch.
Because the waves bring large, uneven pulses of energy, Kiefer said the system uses those valves to distribute the energy so that it is spread evenly.
The prototype produces roughly 1 gallon of clean water per minute.
"The concept was really novel," Johnson said. "The judges were really impressed with how thorough the design was, how great of a job they did with their testing, but also their market analysis.
"The judges were just blown away with what a great job they did with that."
Arielle Cardinal, water power program integrator at the National Renewable Energy Lab and MECC manager, said she was very impressed by how the team addressed the potential risks of their project and how completely they integrated it into their cost analysis. This set them apart even further for the judges, she said.
Once the competition reached the testing stage, the team had to start by moving all of the parts by hand before introducing its technical components. After that, the team was able to send an impulse into the system and demonstrate how it behaves. From that, team members derived an equation that a computer can follow to manipulate the system in different ways.
The team conducted its testing in Maha Fluid Power Center in Lafayette.
After presenting the project to a panel of judges, each team member had to participate in a Q and A session.
"The judges wanted to give them an extra award, that was a 'thinking on their feet award' with the way that they handled the Q and A session," Cardinal said. "They were super impressed with how well prepared they were."
Kiefer and Broderson didn't know about the award until they were asked about it by The Exponent.
"Wait, really?" Kiefer said in a zoom call, his eyes lighting up. "We were not aware of that."
Not only did the judges give them a separate award, but the team was asked to speak during the closing plenary of the International Conference on Ocean Energy, the largest event in the international marine community, Johnson said. There, the team gave a summary of its winning design in front of hundreds of marine energy leaders.
It was the first time the conference had ever featured student speakers, Johnson said.
While the team doesn't have the resources to build a full scale model, Roberson said it is working on a patent for the design.
"Our target market is a two- to five-years-out kind of thing where we partner with wave energy converter developers or wave-powered reverse osmosis developers," Broderson said. "We bring in Osmotion, but we use their resources and their strategy to build the wave energy converter component."
Before any partnerships like that can be established, Broderson said the team still needs to deal with the large amount of brine, or very salty water, that is created as a byproduct. Once the brine production is taken care of, the team can move forward with collaborations.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy announced the 17 teams chosen to participate in the 2022 Marine Energy Collegiate Competition, "Powering the Blue Economy."
Purdue is, of course, on the list.