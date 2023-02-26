President Mung Chiang has taken a pay cut from his previous position, but in return has gained mounting benefits.
As dean of engineering and executive vice president of strategic initiatives in 2022, Chiang made $619,094 per year, according to Senior Director of Media and Public Relations Tim Doty. Chiang made approximately $520,000 as engineering dean and "distinguished professor" and around $100,000 as EVP of strategic initiatives, Doty said. This is a $199,000 margin above his new presidential salary of $420,000 per year in 2023.
However, Chiang’s contract stipulates a $210,000 at-risk pay guarantee if he meets certain criteria and performs well against various “goals and metrics” set for every year of his presidential term, according to an October Purdue press release. These metrics include a stipulated enrollment rate of minority students at Purdue.
For the first six months of 2023, Chiang is guaranteed to receive $105,000 of his at-risk pay, regardless of how he performs.
According to previous Exponent reporting, Chiang’s starting salary and at-risk pay guarantee are the same as former President Mitch Daniels’ initial contract.
For his coming terms starting in 2024, Chiang is set to receive additional yearly pay increases of $50,000 for as long as he remains president. Mitch Daniels was able to reach a salary of $953,322 at the end of his term in 2022.