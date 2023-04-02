In the Turkish city of Kahramanmara, an earthquake on Feb. 6 resulted in over 10,000 deaths and caused several buildings to collapse. A week later, a Purdue professor went to study the damage.
Ayhan Irfanoglu, a professor of civil engineering, has been a part of the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute since 2005. The professional organization studies earthquake risks and earthquake engineering, he said.
Earthquake engineering focuses on making roads and buildings safer in the event of major earthquakes. This includes both improving the design of old and new structures, according to the United States Geological Survey.
“(The EERI) wanted to send what they call ‘an advanced team’ to figure out what’s going on,” Irfanoglu said.
Irfanoglu was sent by EERI to inspect schools, hospitals and buildings in general so he could advise the next teams coming from Taiwan and the United States on what they can investigate.
Then, they collect data like how reinforced concrete buildings performed and add it to their existing database where researchers have been collecting data from previous earthquakes like 2008 Peru, 2010 China, 2015 Nepal and 2016 Taiwan, he said. This database was started in 1992.
“We have a dozen earthquakes in nine countries and over 1,200 buildings,” he said. “With such information we can now compare Haitian buildings to the buildings in China or in Turkey.”
“The idea was, when Professor Sozen developed this thing, it was to rank buildings. When you rank them in an increasing priority index, the very first one that shows up is the most vulnerable one.”
This helps the engineers who are looking to rebuild those structures prioritize the buildings, he said.
Irfanoglu co-wrote a book in 2018 with civil engineers Aishwarya Puranam and Santiago Pujol called “Drift-Driven Design of Buildings: Mete Sozen’s Works on Earthquake Engineering,” which summarizes Sozen’s work and their learnings.
Sozen died in 2018. To honor him, a fund was started. One of its aims allows students to go to Turkey and research the earthquakes.
Irfanoglu went back to Turkey last week along with three graduate students: Lissette Iturburu, Oscar Forero and Fatih Canakci.
Irfanoglu said the team will take measurements from the physical properties of different buildings, like the total area of the structure, to see if they can tell what separated the buildings that could withstand the earthquake from the ones that couldn’t.
Iturburu, an Ecuadorian third year PhD student in Civil Engineering, said all the students involved come from countries that have experienced devastating earthquakes like her home country, Colombia, and Turkey.
“That’s why we want to go there and learn from this earthquake, to build better buildings,” Iturburu said.
The big goal is to avoid disasters, Irfanoglu said.
“We can’t stop earthquakes,” he said. “So (our job is) really to reduce the vulnerability so that a hazard does not become a risk.”
Irfanoglu’s interest in earthquake engineering stems from wanting to help others.
“Earthquakes know no borders, if I could help others it would be anywhere,” he said. “I like it because it’s very natural to me, and (I like) to help people.
“People are the same. We may talk different, look different. But at the end of the day we are the same, we have the same concerns with livelihood, kids and a disaster really removes that,” Irfanoglu said.