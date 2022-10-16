Purdue Student Government passed a resolution Wednesday to allow South West Asian and North African students to select their ethnicity in Purdue applications.
The resolution aims to push Purdue to be more open in how it looks at demographics so potential students can check the box they personally identify with, bill co-author Sydney Terrell said at the Wednesday meeting.
The University Senate and Board of Trustees must now approve the resolution before its implementation.
Terrell, a College of Education senator, said the idea came after meeting with Mariam Alyakoob, fellow senator and former president of the Purdue Arab Society, about representation on campus.
Alyakoob was behind a previous resolution last semester to construct a Middle Eastern and North African Cultural Center, but no word has been given on whether or not the University will build the center, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Currently, SWANA students have to pick between white and Asian when picking their race, Tytrell said. The Senate hopes to show Purdue that the SWANA community in Purdue is significant enough to get its own cultural center.
“It allows (SWANA students) to have representation of their culture on campus, which they are currently denied because they don't have the numbers to prove it,” College of Liberal Arts senator and co-author Shreya Jain said. “They have to click Asian or African, and they're told to go find their own culture within someone else's culture, which just doesn't work for them.”