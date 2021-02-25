Demonstrators from West Lafayette Students for Climate Action sought signatures for their carbon neutrality petition on Monday and Tuesday.
“Our goal is solely carbon neutrality at Purdue,” said Mason Merkel, a junior in the college of engineering and the president of the group. Merkel has been trying to rally students to his cause. “There are ways we can all get involved."
The petition, which Merkel started in the spring, had over 3,100 signatures as of Tuesday. “We got about 1,000 since (Monday),” Merkel said on Tuesday.
The group sent an open letter to Purdue President Mitch Daniels on July 29 demanding that Purdue commit to carbon neutrality by 2030. The letter's demands included "retrofitting old buildings for better efficiency, implementing simple carbon sequesters, creating long-term practical plans for renewable power to wean off of fossil fuels and increasing net tree cover."
In response to the letter, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said the city will focus on goals that are more attainable, and will not collaborate on something that is "threatening" to Purdue.
"If we're gonna collaborate on something it needs to be something realistic," he said, "something that we can achieve."
Other local climate groups were represented in the recent demonstrations as well.
“I’m here to support Mason and his organization in going carbon-neutral,” said College of Liberal Arts sophomore Logan Faircloth, co-leader for Sunrise Movement Greater Lafayette, the local chapter of a national “climate revolution” organization.
Merkel said his club has been meeting with Purdue officials and urging University administration to explore its options.
“Ball State originally committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, but in doing so they found that it was much easier than they expected and they reset their goal to 2030,” Merkel said.
“We have a committee that’s creating a climate action plan to show that it’s economically and technologically feasible for Purdue to do this,” he said. “If there’s one thing I would like Purdue administration to know, it’s that students are taking the initiative here and now it’s time for the administration to step up.”
The Exponent reached out to a Purdue spokesperson for a comment on the carbon neutrality petition but did not receive a response as of Wednesday evening.