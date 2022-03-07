3/7/22 Black Student Union's Postponement Announcement

The Black Student Union's event with PUPD that was initially scheduled for Monday night has been postponed.

The Black Student Union and the Purdue Police Department’s joint event was postponed according to BSU’s Instagram post Monday morning.

“Tonight’s event will be postponed to a later date! Sorry for the inconvenience, we will update you with a new date soon,” the caption read.

The conversation was titled “Bridging the gap: A conversation with the Purdue Police Department,” is a conversation “centered around rebuilding connections and establishing partnerships within students and the greater community."

The reasoning behind the postponing is unknown.

