The Black Student Union and the Purdue Police Department’s joint event was postponed according to BSU’s Instagram post Monday morning.
“Tonight’s event will be postponed to a later date! Sorry for the inconvenience, we will update you with a new date soon,” the caption read.
The conversation was titled “Bridging the gap: A conversation with the Purdue Police Department,” is a conversation “centered around rebuilding connections and establishing partnerships within students and the greater community."
The reasoning behind the postponing is unknown.