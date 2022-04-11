Originally published at 3:16 p.m. Updated at 5:20 p.m.
Neither Purdue Police officer Jon Selke nor Purdue student Adonis Tuggle will be charged with any crimes following their Feb. 4 altercation, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said in a report Monday.
Body cam footage from the incident was released to some local media this afternoon, sent by the Madison County prosecutor's office. Local journalist Dave Bangert shared the footage with The Exponent. Reporters made made multiple calls to the prosecutor's office and to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty but didn't received a response about the footage. Bangert shared the full 30-minute video here.
"We appreciate the care and concern shown by the special prosecutor to thoroughly investigate the incident on Feb. 4," Doty said in a 4:33 p.m. email. "We will have a statement once we have taken the time to review the ruling."
Though Cummings hasn't responded to The Exponent, he spoke with WISH-TV earlier in the afternoon.
Cummings told a WISH-TV reporter that Tuggle "used race to deflect his wrongful behavior.”
“It was not even close that the officer wasn’t going to be charged with a crime," he said. "Mr. Tuggle could have been charged with a number of crimes."
Before becoming a prosecutor, Cummings spent 15 years before that as an Anderson police officer, including nine years as major felony and homicide detective.
The footage shows Selke putting handcuffs on Tuggle while Tuggle repeatedly asks him to stop. It's unclear from the footage who initiates the force, but a struggle ensues, and the pair ends up on the ground.
Selke, who arrested Tuggle on Feb. 4, was recorded pressing his forearm over Tuggle’s face and neck, according to previous Exponent reporting.
The recording, which was taken by his then-girlfriend, is said to have started after Selke placed Tuggle in handcuffs, according to the report. The one-minute-long video shows “much of the interaction which was obscured by the officer’s body-worn camera.”
Cummings was assigned as a special prosecutor to review the case by Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin on Feb. 25 after PUPD and the Indiana State Police concluded their investigations.
“Officer Selke’s actions were both lawful and justified under the circumstances,” Cummings wrote in his report. “The full investigation reveals that Officer Selke did exactly as we expect our police officers to do. For that, Officer Selke should be commended, not vilified.”
Cummings found in the report that there was probable cause to charge Tuggle with “multiple criminal charges,” but said he wouldn’t charge him at the request of Selke, Purdue and his then-girlfriend’s mother, who acted as the then-girlfriend’s representative since Cummings said she wasn’t available for “personal issues.”
Cummings said he could have charged Tuggle with conversion for taking his then-girlfriend's phone and wallet, criminal confinement for allegedly not letting her leave the car, interfering with reporting a crime and resisting law enforcement.
The report contains details of the original phone call, wherein a bystander called in a report of a domestic disturbance, according to previous Exponent reporting.
“The caller reported ‘woman in the driver’s seat, guy outside of door screaming really loud,’” the report reads. “‘He’s trying to get her out of the car. He’s trying to grab her too. I can’t tell for sure.’”
The report then describes the interaction, in which Selke apparently asked Tuggle three times to move to the back of the vehicle and Tuggle ignored the requests. Selke then threatened to put handcuffs on Tuggle, and did so after Tuggle still ignored him, according to the report.
Tuggle then “began fighting with the officer.” The report doesn’t specify how he fought back or how the pair ended up on the ground. He later told another officer that he “tried to stop (Selke) in self-defense.”
Tuggle declined to comment, saying his civil case is still open in a Monday phone call. His lawyer didn't respond to a phone call.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang referred The Exponent to Doty.
Body cam footage, which was promised by Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion John Gates to be released in March, has still not been released by Purdue.
Gates didn’t respond to a phone call for comment.