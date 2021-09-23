Artificial intelligence platforms and their effects on free speech were the focus of discussion between experts on Tuesday’s “Viral Voices: Whose Responsibility?” virtual panel.
Patrick Wolfe, dean of the College of Science, moderated the conversation. Wolfe asked the panelists questions about social media content moderation, regulating artificial intelligence and the gathering of user data among other topics.
“Every market has been transformed by AI-powered platforms,” Helen Margetts, a professor at Mansfield College in Oxford University, said.
As an example of social media content, Kate Klonick, an assistant professor of law at St. John’s University, discussed how Mark Zuckerberg had his Instagram team look into the issue of eating disorders among teenage girls and how they felt using the platform. His team found that teenagers often felt negatively about themselves while scrolling through Instagram.
Zuckerberg’s team responded with an experiment to see if getting rid of the “like” button stopped these feelings. It had no effect, so he decided to get rid of the button specifically to “make it look like we’re doing something,” Klonick said.
“It’s the equivalent of literally discovering a placebo,” she said.
Klonick also used Facebook as an example of how data collection affects companies. She said that Facebook’s weakest points are its public reception and public pressure, meaning that if people don’t trust the website, they won’t use it.
“They’re not going to continue to take risks and give data to researchers if it’s going to mean that data possibly gets used against them,” she said.
A partnership between researchers and regulators is necessary to ensure productive data collection, Margetts said, as regulators can’t know the machine learning techniques to detect hate speech because it’s not their job.
On the topic of user data, Shane Tews, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said that apps collect a lot of user data, as they ask for permission to access certain data. Oftentimes, she sees no clear reason as to why they would need such data to use the app.
“When I go to download an app, give me the simplest thing possible,” Tews said.
Margetts said that content moderation in smaller countries is also an ongoing challenge.
“We have such a biased perspective in the English-speaking world,” she said. “When you look at weak states speaking languages which aren’t spoken by very many people, like Myanmar, it really is the wild west out there. The scale of harm is different and that is something that doesn’t get mentioned enough.”
Margetts, Wolfe and Tews encouraged students who are interested in the data analytics field to apply their knowledge in the workforce.
“If this area is fascinating (to you), we need more smart brains,” Tews said.
“If there’s someone that’s willing to train you up and pay you, you should really think about that.”