Students looking to find new music from local artists have turned to Purdue’s own underground music scene, deriving its name from its lesser-known nature, with some concerts held in off-campus basements and the vibe of local up-and-coming bands. One group of students took up an interest in organizing concerts from these local artists and call themselves, “The Underground at Purdue”.
The Underground at Purdue is an off-campus group of students that markets itself as a space for musicians and students to come together. After the previous coordinators graduated, the group lost its traction during COVID-19.
This year, the organization was revived by current president, Celia Parker, a junior in the College of Engineering.
At the beginning of the fall semester, Parker worked with a group of friends to coordinate “Rocktober,” a large concert that took place on Oct. 30 with local bands like The Jeebs, Armbar Wizard and Boston Counterpart.
The group brainstormed different names for what to call the organization, and eventually decided to talk to the then defunct Purdue Underground, Parker said.
Parker said she reached out to the previous Vice President of Undergrounds Katherine Petts, who graduated in 2020, and asked if she was looking for anybody to take over the organization.
“(Petts) was looking for somebody to take it over but hadn’t found anyone within a year,” Parker said. She said she was interested in taking over the group, and Petts gave her everything she needed to know.
“I want to build on connecting with the artists and make it into a place that people can look to to find local music,” Parker said. “When I was a freshman, I didn’t know where to look for concerts, and I would’ve really liked a resource that would have posted concerts and everything that was going on.
“That was kind of my vision for Underground.”
Parker described Underground as a group of people who work together to market and organize events and shows for local bands.
“We work to connect artists together and bring them to a broader audience and create a cohesive music scene at Purdue,” Parker said.
For artists looking to get involved in the music scene, Parker said. “Try to get a house show together with your friends, those are some of my favorite house shows because I haven’t heard them before — I want to hear how they sound and if it’s the next new thing.”
The Jeebs, one of the bands that plays in Lafayette, have gained a following on Purdue’s campus and have over 700 followers on Instagram. The group has been around for a couple of years and plays at venues in the Greater Lafayette area like bars and house shows. They have also traveled out of state to play shows in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.
The group consists of founder Zach Cooper, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences; Danny Ainley, A junior in the Krannert School of Management; bassist and supporting vocalist Sean Gomez, a fifth-year student in the Polytechnic Institute; and Eric Johnson, a former student in the Polytechnic Institute.
“A couple of years ago, I knew I wanted to start a band here,” rhythm guitarist and lead singer Cooper said. “Sophomore year I ended up moving in with (Gomez) by chance. He told me he played bass, and I asked him if he wanted to join a band.”
Cooper said he met Ainley in a Communications class after he mentioned he played the drums.
Ainley, the band’s drummer, said after playing together for about a year, the group decided they wanted to take it to the next level and look for opportunities to play at house shows and other venues. At this point, the band found Johnson, their lead guitarist.
“I’d say we’re very eclectic in our sound,” Cooper said. “In general, it’s rock ‘n’ roll but we like to cover every kind of subgenre that we can.
Johnson said at most of their shows the group plays mainly original songs and throw in cover songs like “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate’’ by Briston Maroney and “Yer Blues” by The Beatles. “For the stuff that we write, we’ve done hard rock stuff, bluesier things, experimental stuff and some more progressive things.”
The Jeebs have released original songs like “Be True” and a self-titled song on their Spotify account and plan on traveling to Boston over spring break to work with Plaid Dog Recording to record an EP that will be released in June. Ainley said the group has many shows coming up in the spring, and that they have been working closely with The Underground at Purdue to set these up.
The group said they have their own unique influences and play songs reminiscent of music from the 60s and 70s, specifically from the psychedelic rock movement.
“We are music lovers way before we are musicians, so everything that we listen to affects how we play and what we want to write,” Johnson said.
Ainley said the group has a lot of shows coming up in the spring, and they have worked together with Purdue Underground to have their shows set up with them. He said this is the first time they are charging cover fees for shows, which helps enhance their quality of music.
“The main goal with Underground partnering with the teams going forward is just be able to offer professional-level things to the musicians around here, like real marketing for shows, posters, social media stuff and all those kinds of things,” Johnson said.
The group said they hope to see the music scene at Purdue expand.
“We hope to get more and more people in on it,” Ainley said. “When I was a freshman here one of the biggest problems for me was not finding musicians to join a band with, and I think now if we get the scene established, people will know to check the Instagram page for shows and who to turn to to make connections.”
The Ironed Curtain has a different twist on rock and have established themselves as Purdue’s go-to indie psychedelic rock band.
The band has three singles, Orange Skies, Paradise Bird and Cloudwatchers, on its Spotify, which has over 2,500 total listens.
The Ironed Curtain has been on Purdue’s campus since 2019, but with different members. Anthony Hegarty and George Gelis, the group’s only original members, said the group stopped playing after COVID-19 and started up again with a new lineup in the Fall of 2020. The group said its music is influenced by bands like Radiohead, The Brian Jonestown Massacre and Deerhunter.
“The music scene here has absolutely exponentially grown within the past months,” Gelis said. “So many people come to these shows, so we’ve now had to start charging cover fees to limit the amount of people that are there because otherwise it just gets too hectic.”
The Ironed Curtain will also be playing at Friday’s Underground Resurrection. The group is made up of original members, guitarist Gelis, a senior in the College of Engineering, and bassist Hegarty, a junior in the College of Engineering. Other members are guitarist Ben Hodonicky, a sophomore in the College of Engineering; drummer Ben Kriebel, a senior in the College of Engineering; and lead singer Ali Manges, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts.
The group plans on playing at least ten songs at Friday’s show. Some songs include “Suffragette City” by David Bowie, “Maria Tanbien” by Khruangbin, “Come As You Are” by Nirvana and “Gouge Away” by the Pixies.
Newer bands The Human Condition and Code Red discussed getting into the music scene on campus and how they hope to grow in this community.
“The greatest experience that I’ve had is playing music with other people,” said Merrick Jakelski, a junior in the Polytechnic institute. “We started jamming together, and we just fed off each other’s energy.”
The Human Condition started playing music together in December 2021. The group consists of drummer Jakelski, bassist Jack VanBenthuysen, a senior in the College of Engineering, singer and guitarist Nick Kearney, a junior in the College of Science, who were all friends from high school. The group’s guitarist Riley Balog, a junior at Purdue Northwest, also knew the group from high school and commutes to West Lafayette every weekend to play in the band. The group found guitarist Roshan Sapra, a freshman in the College of Engineering, through a mutual friend.
The group said they play alternative rock with influences like The Strokes and Cage the Elephant. They said they are currently focused on playing covers and have uploaded songs like their cover of The Backseat Lovers’ “Kilby Girl” to their SoundCloud, “The Human Condition”.
The group will host “The Underground Resurrection” this Friday and plans on playing a set of four songs from artists like The Killers and Kings of Leon.
Sapra is also a member of another new band, Code Red. This band labels themselves as “Purdue’s local metal/rock band,” according to their Instagram and plays songs from artists like Megadeth and Rage Against the Machine.
Along with Sapra, who plays the drums for this group, Code Red consists of guitarist Aamir Rahman, a freshman in the College of Engineering, Justin Kikuta, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute, and Ryan Alvarez, a sophomore in the College of Science.
The group practices and records demos for their SoundCloud, “Code Red” in Wiley Hall’s music room and is looking to play at off-campus basement shows. The group has two songs posted, including “Take the Power Back” by Rage Against the Machine and “Symphony of Destruction” by Megadeth.
“Once we get our demos uploaded, we’re going to put together a setlist and be on our way to practicing for a show,” they said.
The Underground Resurrection was announced by Purdue Underground on Monday, and the event sold out within 24 hours according to a post on their Instagram account.
Local band The Human Condition, will host the event tomorrow, and it will last from 8 p.m. to midnight. Bands that will play include Femme Fortune, The Jeebs and The Ironed Curtain.